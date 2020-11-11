Several Wabash Valley seniors signed national letters-of-intent Wednesday to play college sports, other than the Indiana State men's basketball players mentioned in a separate story in this section, at various universities in the future.
Cael Light, a Terre Haute South runner who qualified for his third consecutive IHSAA cross country state finals with an 18th-place finish in the Brown County Semistate this season, committed for cross country and track at ISU.
A two-time sectional champion in cross country, Light placed 21st in the state finals as a junior in 2019 and 26th as a sophomore in 2018. After qualifying again this season, he was unable to compete in the state finals because of a medical issue.
Also from South, tennis standout Canaan Sellers will continue his career at IUPUI. He helped the Braves win three sectional titles over the last four years. In 2019, they qualified for the state semifinals and posted a 23-3 record.
Individually, Sellers reached the state semifinals in 2017 and state quarterfinals in 2020. His records over four years as a No. 1 singles player were 23-6 as a freshman, 21-4 as a sophomore, 25-3 as a junior and 25-3 as a senior for a total of 94-16.
Other South athletes signing Wednesday were Grace Gremore (track, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College), Sophie Boyll (golf, SMWC) and Caleb Stultz (baseball, Olney Central College).
Matt Gauer, a Terre Haute North multi-sport standout, signed to pitch for the Sycamores' baseball team. North didn't have a baseball season in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Gauer also is slated to play guard for the Patriots' boys basketball squad this winter. In the past, he has played quarterback in football.
For Linton, in addition to Lincoln Hale for ISU men's basketball, there were signings from Josh Pyne (Indiana University baseball) and Vanessa Shafford and Aubrey Burgess (Southern Indiana women's basketball).
Northview's Kassidy Kellett signed to continue her soccer career at Lee University. Northview also said that Gavin Morris will sign for baseball with Southern Indiana on Thursday and Hayden Smith will sign for softball with Danville Area Community College on Friday.
West Vigo told the Tribune-Star that Alex Barnaby will sign Thursday to play softball for the University of Evansville next season. In addition, Parke Heritage announced that Atlantis Clendenin will sign Thursday to play volleyball for IUPUI.
North Central reported Averi Davidson (women's basketball, SMWC), Malee McCoskey (volleyball, Lincoln Trail College) and Zac Weir and Darin Suits (track, LTC) as its signees.
