Overnight storms wiped out the entire Saturday schedule for American Legion baseball at the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational hosted by Wayne Newton Post 346.
Five teams will play four games Sunday — weather permitting, of course — to determine a champion. All of Sunday's games will be played on Don Jennings Field at Terre Haute North.
The five remaining teams were among the top seven in the standings and were willing to postpone their travel home until Sunday.
Sunday schedule
8 a.m. — Alton, Ill. (4) vs. Lafayette (3)
10:30 a.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game — Crawfordsville (5) vs. Danville, Ill. (2)
1 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game — Alton-Lafayette winner vs. Wayne Newton Post 346 (1)
3:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game — Championship
