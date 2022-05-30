Lebanon defeats Northview in baseball sectional title clash

You can't say it wasn't a memorable day for Northview's baseball team in the Class 3A Crawfordsville Sectional on Monday.
Landon Carr kept the Knights alive with a two-run walk-off home run against 3A No. 9 Crawfordsville in the second of the two semifinals at the sectional.
It was an exhilarating feeling for the Knights. However, what if you had one of the best moments of the season and then had 90 minutes to prepare for your next step? It can be hard to come off that feeling. Add in the fact that Northview played its semifinal in near-90-degree heat with little recovery time? It's a tough deal.
Lebanon, Northview's championship game foe, certainly was good enough in their own right in the Tigers' 10-1 win to advance without what might come off as Northview excuses. Still, it wasn't the easiest situation for the Knights.
"When you get rushed like that? It's hard to get re-zoned for another game after you'd been so high [emotionally]. That home run by Landon? I had never been a part of anything like that," Northview coach Craig Trout said.
"Then all of the sudden? You spin right around and you're playing again. Sometimes it's good. Sometimes? It's 90 degrees, you're running a guy out there to pitch [Coy Edwards pitched in the second game after catching in the first game]," Trout continued.
Most sectional championship games are played at 7 p.m. when there's three games scheduled in a single day. Again, the 6 p.m. start time was well-known going into the tournament, so it wasn't a surprise. Moreover, a more experienced Northview team won in the same scenario in 2021.
It was just one more thing that didn't help, though.
"That's the fastest I've ever spun around for a championship game. I'm not complaining, that's just how it was. We went in to get something to eat, I look at my watch and it was 4:50 p.m. and we're trying to get a sandwich and get going when we had infield at 5:15 p.m.
Another factor that didn't help Northview? Lebanon rolled the dice and saved its best starting pitcher, Logan Elsbury, for the Knights. Northview managed nine hits, but Elsbury was tough when he needed to be.
"He rolled the dice to keep his one and he won. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," Trout said. "He was good, he had good velocity, but I thought it was more on us taking swings at bad pitches. If we would have swung at some better pitches or had some more timely hits? The game might have been different."
The final factor in Northview's demise was that it was its own worst enemy at times, but that was in evidence until the middle of the game.
Northview led 1-0 early. Peyton Lear and Landon Carr singled with Devon Barnhart sacrificing Lear home. Lebanon (15-11) answered in the bottom of the second via a solo home run by Caleb Linton.
A key moment for Lebanon came in the top of the fourth. Caden Schrader reached via a single that Lebanon third baseman Andrew Phelps let drop in the infield. Nathan Rissler followed with a single to center and a delay on the relay from center allowed both Schrader and Rissler to advance a base.
Lebanon coach Rick Cosgray called the team to the mound for a conversation. After that? Elsbury struck out the side. It would turn out to be Northview's last big threat of the game.
The Tigers' power came to the fore again in the bottom of the fourth. Appropriately named Cannon Morton and Linton both hit long solo shots to make it 3-1.
The most damaging inning for Northview was Lebanon's fifth. After leadoff hitter Corbin Wells reached via a walk, Northview starting Coy Edwards came out for Schrader. Lebanon tried a sacrifice, but the throw to first sailed. Wells scored on the play and it only got worse for the Knights.
A double, a result of a Lebanon flyball not fielded in Northview's infield, scored a run. A wild pitch scored another. A two-run double by Lebanon's Peyton Komarska gave the Tigers an 8-1 lead and Northview would not recover.
It was a young team for Northview (10-12) with just five seniors.
"Not exactly ideal, but we trended the right direction. We didn't play much baseball because of rainouts. We wanted to play our best baseball at the end and we won six out of seven. You can't trend much better than that," Trout said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.