Each team had its moments of dominance in high school basketball Friday night at Terre Haute South, but the Braves and West Vigo didn’t really go back and forth until late in the second half.
But after both teams had some fourth-quarter shooting difficulties that added four extra minutes to the Vigo County series game, the Vikings fumbled away two chances in overtime and the hosts pulled off a 53-49 Senior Night victory.
The Vikings had their best moments early, taking an 18-6 lead after Sean Roberts got the first two baskets of the second quarter.
“We got off to a slow start again,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said later. “The kids could have laid in the towel, but they fought back.”
South’s best play came right after those Roberts baskets: a 9-0 run that cut the lead to three points, then a 13-0 run after West Vigo had scored. That gave the Braves a 28-20 lead, and it was still an eight-point game at 42-34 when Kapil Reddy sank a fadeaway to start the fourth quarter.
Then both teams wasted some opportunities. The Braves were controlling the ball against West Vigo’s defense, but got impatient and took some unnecessary shots — “I wasn’t happy at all,” Lewis said. “We’ve been burned by that [in other games by doing that]” — and the Vikings missed four of seven fourth-quarter free throw attempts.
At 44-40 in South’s favor, the Vikings twice split a pair of free throws before tying the score — but failing to complete the three-point play — on a basket by Dane Andrews with 1:12 to go. South had the ball the rest of regulation time, but didn’t sink the game-winner.
Cordell Hanes, without a field goal in the first four quarters, opened the extra session with a 3-pointer.
Case Lautenschlager answered for West Vigo, but Hanes scored again after Reddy kept a South possession alive with an offensive rebound.
Andrews hit two free throws with 1:05 remaining to tie the game at 49, but Amariyae Wilson hit two free throws for South and the Vikings’ second fumble enabled Brylan Apholone to sink the clinching free throws with 3.1 seconds left.
“I keep saying I think we’re on rewind,” coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after the game. “We can’t find a way to finish off games.
“The kids played incredibly hard,” Boehler continued. “They got behind but they kept fighting and kept fighting and had a chance to win it, but we couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
South’s leading scorer, maybe for the first time in his career, was Reddy. The 6-foot-5 senior was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter; added two fadeaways reminiscent of Wilt Chamberlain; and also had six rebounds, three assists (including Hanes’ overtme 3-pointer) and got one of the recoveries of West Vigo’s two fourth-quarter turnovers.
His productive night, Reddy said, “had a lot to do with coach [Lewis] trying to get the ball into the post so often. That gives me confidence to take my time and not force my shot.”
“I can’t say enough about our post presence tonight,” Lewis said, also mentioning work by fellow seniors Griffin Comer and Daonta Wade. “I’m proud of how hard Kapil works, and I’m happy he was able to contrbute like he did. . . . his leadership has been shown in the classroom and in practice.”
Hanes added 11 points for South, while Andrews had game-high totals of 20 points and eight rebounds and Lautenschlager scored 14 for the Vikings.
“Dane Andrews gave us a huge boost [in perhaps his first start of the season],” Boehler said. “He’s really started to become more of a voice, more of a leader, and that’s what we need right now.”
“[West Vigo is] really a well coached team,” said Reddy. “Winning as a team the way we did should really help us at sectionals.”
WEST VIGO (49) — Lauatenschlager 6-7 1-2 14, Andrews 5-11 9-11 20, Newhouse 2-2 2-3 6, Roberts 3-9 2-5 9, Hannahs 0-4 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Holman 0-0 0-0 0, Kesler 0-2 0-0 0, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 FG, 14-21 FT, 49 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (53) — Hanes 2-11 6-6 11, Reddy 5-7 2-2 15, Wilson 2-9 4-5 8, Turner 2-6 0-0 4, Thomas 3-8 2-2 9, Comer 1-1 0-1 2, Apholone 1-3 2-2 4, Wade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 FG, 16-18 FT, 53 TP.
West Vigo 14 8 12 10 5 — 49
Terre Haute South 6 22 12 4 9 — 53
3-point shooting — WV 3-11 (Lautenschlager 1-1, Andrews 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Hannahs 0-2), THS 5-18 (Reddy 3-3, Thomas 1-2, Hanes 1-6, Apholone 0-1, Wade 0-1, Turner 0-2, Wilson 0-3). Total fouls — WV 18, THS 18. Fouled out — Roberts. Turnovers — WV 16, THS 11. Rebounds — WV 30 (Andrews 8, Roberts 6, Newhouse 5, Hannahs 4, Lautenschlager 3, Stephens, Team 3), THS 28 (Reddy 6, Wade 5, Hanes 4, Wilson 3, Turner 2, Thomas 2, Comer 2, Apholone, Team 3). Assists — WV 12 (Hannahs 5, Lautenschlager 2, Newhouse 2, Andrews, Roberts, Stephens), THS 11 (Hanes 3, Reddy 3, Apholone 2, Wilson, Thomas, Comer). Steals — WV 6 (Lautenschlager 2, Hannahs 2, Andrews, Stephens), THS 10 (Hanes 4, Wilson 2, Apholone 2, Reddy, Thomas). Blocks — WV 2 (Lautenschlager, Newhouse), THS 1 (Wade).
JV — Terre Haute South 49 (Tyler Vaughn 24), West Vigo 46 (Trenton Broderick 16, Ian Beaver 12).
Next — West Vigo (5-14) hosts Clay City today, with varsity tipoff at approximately 6 p.m. Terre Haute South (8-14) hosts Southport next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.