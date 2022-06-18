After fighting the sun for most of the afternoon Saturday, Wayne Newton Post 346 displayed some sticktoitiveness and reached the semifinals of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational for American Legion baseball.
The Terre Haute team battled back from a 5-0 deficit against Crawfordsville Post 72 to within 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, with both pitch counts and the tournament's two-hour time limit factoring into the end-game strategy. So when Post 346 took a 6-5 lead, the game was over and its winner had only been ahead for the fraction of a second it took Ty Stultz to cross the plate with the winning run.
That game was played at Terre Haute North's Don Jennings Field, and all three of Sunday's games will be there. Unbeaten Danville and Washington (Mo.) play at 9:30 a.m., Post 346 meets Kokomo (both unbeaten) at noon and the championship game is at 2:30 p.m.
Getting that far didn't appear to be a winning proposition for Post 346 early in the game. Crawfordsville, seeded sixth, put together three straight hits to start the second inning — one of them a fly ball lost in the sun — and scored on a sacrifice fly, then got its first four batters on in the third inning on a hit batter, a ground-rule double by Landen Southern, an RBI single by Brookes Walters and a walk that reloaded the bases.
Stultz, who pitched gallantly to hold the second-inning damage to a single run, got a strikeout and a run-scoring grounder — second baseman Coy Edwards covering considerable ground to prevent a hit — but then yielded another walk to re-load the bases, and a second fly ball in the sun was dropped to extend Crawfordsville lead to 5-0.
Southern, who pitched as a freshman at Anderson University in the spring, didn't allow a hit and struck out five through the first three innings for Post 72, but Stultz pitched a scoreless fourth inning and his teammates' bats showed some life in the bottom of the fourth.
Cade Moore chopped a single up the middle for the first Terre Haute hit of the game. Bryson Carpenter followed with an RBI triple and Jackson McFarland with an RBI double — both hits to right field, perhaps not a coincidence — and Edwards beat out an infield hit that drove in McFarland.
Stultz pitched a scoreless fifth, although the third out came at the plate on a good throw from left field by Carpenter and a great diving tag by Ross Olsen. But in the bottom of the inning, Post 346 couldn't convert a one-out triple by Moore into any runs.
Then Stultz breezed through the top of the sixth, and Southern had enough pitches left in the bottom of the inning for just one batter — Edwards, who got another infield single.
A walk and a hit by Stultz loaded the bases against the Crawfordsville relief pitcher. Noah Bray's fly ball was too shallow to score a run, but Caden Mason got a two-run single to tie the game and — with the Crawfordsville infield and outfield all playing extremely shallow knowing that another run would end the game — Moore's grounder was booted as Stultz scored the winning run.
"The best we could do was battle," manager David Will said after the game. "We saw a lot of pitches [from Southern] and got him out of there."
Stultz, the manager added, "gave up some runs early, but he didn't let that impact him. He stayed calm and finished the game."
Olsen's defensive work — with the team's other catcher, Pierson Barnes, nursing an injury — was also vital Will said, but added, "We're making some baserunning mistakes we've got to clean up."
CRAWFORDSVILLE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kirsch 1b 4-0-0-0, Turner c 3-1-1-0, Southern p-rf 4-1-1-0, Walters 3b 3-1-2-1, Underwood lf 2-2-1-0, Cobb rf 3-0-1-0, Meadows p 0-0-0-0, Dyson cf 3-0-2-1, Proctor 2b 1-0-0-0, Dowell ss 2-0-1-1. Totals 25-5-9-3.
POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mason cf 3-0-1-2, Moore ss 4-1-2-0, Carpenter lf 2-1-1-1, McFarland 1b 2-1-1-1, Nicoson 3b 2-0-0-0, Edwards 2b 3-1-2-1, Helton rf 2-1-0-0, Stultz p-dh 3-1-2-0, Olson c 2-0-0-0, Bray ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-6-9-5.
Crawfordsville Post 72=014=000=—=5
Post 346=000=303=—=6
One out when game ended because of time limit.
E — Helton, Proctor. LOB — Crawfordsville 7, Post 346 7. 2B — Southern, McFarland. 3B — Carpenter, Moore. SB — Mason 2, Walters. CS — Mason, Carpenter. SH — Proctor. SF — Dowell.
Crawfordsville=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Southern=5=7=4=4=3=8
Meadows (L)=0.1=2=2=1=1=0
Post 346=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Stultz (W)=6=9=5=3=2=5
Southern pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP — by Stultz (Turner), by Southern (Carpenter). T — 2:03
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (10-1-1) plays a noon semifinal game Sunday.
Saturday games
Evansville Funkhouser Post 8 15, Madison Post 9 7
Danville Post 210 10, Palos City Post 1993 0
Lafayette Post 11 10, Madison 9, consolation game
Danville (1 seed) 11, Sullivan (8) 2
Washington (Mo.) Post 218 (5) 5, Palos City (4) 3
Wayne Newton Post 346 (3) 6, Crawfordsville Post 72 (6) 5
Kokomo Post 6 (2) 6, Funkhouser (7) 1
Sunday games
At Terre Haute North
9:30 a.m. — Danville vs. Washington
Noon — Kokomo vs. Post 346
2:30 p.m. — Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.