Slow traffic on Interstate-70 — imagine that — caused Noblesville High School’s football team to arrive at Terre Haute South considerably later than expected for the Braves’ Senior Night game Friday.
While the visitors were finally getting ready to play, South honored its seniors, just in case the season gets postponed or canceled soon because . . . well, you know why.
The Millers didn’t appear the slightest bit fazed by the rushed preparation, however, jumping out to a 43-0 halftime lead before using a running clock in the second half to post a 50-0 victory.
Late in the first quarter, a botched snap on a South attempted punt resulted in Noblesville gaining possession on the Braves’ 19-yard line. Two plays later, Trey Speek powered 6 yards up the middle for a touchdown to get the party started ... for the late-arriving visitors.
In the final seconds of the opening frame — after Noblesville blocked a South punt (see a special-teams theme developing here?) — the Millers boosted their advantage to 13-0 on a 1-yard TD run by Holden Montarsi.
Noblesville recovered a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff and needed only two plays to score again on a 2-yard burst by Speek early in the second quarter.
Evidently bored by short-yardage touchdowns, the Millers unleashed their sprinter next.
Owen Jones — a 5-foot-8, 165-pound junior — broke loose for a 68-yard TD scamper with 8:47 left in the second frame.
Making matters worse for South, Noblesville fumbled the PAT snap. But kicker Grayden Addison — who appears to be a good athlete — scooped it up, galloped toward the right side of the end zone and leaped over the pylon while holding the ball with one hand to add two points to the 27-0 score.
On the first play of the Millers’ next possession, Jones squirted loose again, this time for a 69-yard TD down the left sideline that caused the masked South crowd to groan in unison.
With 3:58 remaining until halftime, the South snap sailed over punter Brock Barger’s head and bounced around the end zone. Barger picked it up and tried his best to escape, but he got swallowed up by Noblesville’s Samuel Steinhofer for a safety.
The Millers later completed a 30-point second period by scoring on a Montarsi 3-yard run to increase their margin to 43-0 by halftime.
Using a running clock the entire second half, the only TD came on the first play — a 93-yard race to paydirt by Noblesville back-up Andrew Petrulis — to finalize the 50-0 rout.
Jones finished with 164 yards rushing on only six carries, all in the first half. Noblesville did not attempt a pass all night.
South (0-2) will open the Conference Indiana portion of its schedule next Friday when it travels to Bloomington North. Noblesville (1-1) will visit Fishers that same night.
