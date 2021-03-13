Late 3-point barrage not enough to save Shakamak

Shakamak's 10 second-half baskets from 3-point range would have meant a lot more if the Lakers had not trailed No. 8-ranked Indianapolis Tindley 23-8 at halftime in the Class A Martinsville Regional second semifinal for boys high school basketball Saturday afternoon inside the John R. Wooden Gymnasium.
But they were behind that much . . . and even more in the third quarter. So all the late long-range connections did was improve the Lakers' previously abysmal shooting percentages and narrow the deficit in a 65-43 loss that ended their season at 10-13.
Tindley, which boosted its record to 17-9, started a front line of 6-7 (Aaron Humphrey), 6-4 (Jayden Pinkston) and 6-3 (Darion Davis). In contrast, 6-foot-2 junior Coy Gilbert was Shakamak's only starter taller than 5-11.
No, the Lakers weren't in Greene County anymore. Tindley was a tall, long and athletic team with a few streaky-hot shooters. That combination required Shakamak to shoot the lights out if it had any chance of winning.
That did not happen until the fourth frame when Brevon Fulford sank all four of his 3-point attempts and recently activated Bloomfield transfer Oscar Pegg came off the bench to nail three treys in three tries. By that point, however, it was too late to make a difference in the outcome.
After the Lakers tied the score at 5-5 on a Kayne Wade inside bucket with 46 seconds left in a slow first period, the first half could not have gone much worse for them.
Tindley reserve Joseph Glenn, also 6-4, and Humphrey each scored in the final 23 seconds of the first quarter to give the Tigers a 9-5 advantage. They also rattled off the first six points of the second quarter — a turnaround jumper by Humphrey, a layup by Glenn and two free throws by Humphrey — to increase their run to 10-0 and pad their cushion to 15-5.
A three-point play by Fulford slowed the Tigers' momentum. But those proved to be the only three points of the period by the Lakers as Tindley pulled away — with considerable help from a two-handed dunk by Pinkston on an alley-oop pass by Davis — for its 15-point halftime margin.
Shakamak shot only 3 of 23 from the field in the first half, then missed its first four shots of the second half. That meant the Lakers missed 24 of their first 27 field-goal attempts in the game.
"When you shoot like that [11.1 percent], you're not going to win too many ballgames," Shakamak coach Nate O'Neall said afterward.
Meanwhile, 5-5 guard Arlondo Hall — who didn't even score for the Tigers in the first half — erupted for four 3-pointers and 14 points in the third stanza when they outscored Shakamak 24-10 and built an insurmountable 47-18 lead entering the final eight minutes. During that late span, Fulford scored 14 of his team-high 17 points.
At least the Lakers hit 11 of their last 19 shots from the field.
"That's how we should have played the whole time," O'Neall emphasized. "We weren't tight and we were getting lift in our shots. . . . I told the boys in [the locker room], I'm extremely proud of them to even be here and step on this floor."
Shakamak will lose three graduating seniors — starters Fulford and Trevor Ellingsworth and sub Jackson Holman — for next season.
"This is just the beginning," O'Neall added with hope for the future. "We're going to be back."
Tindley's high scorers were Humphrey with 17 points, Hall with 14 (all in that lopsided third period) and Glenn with 12 on 6-for-8 marksmanship from the field.
Earlier Saturday, Southwestern (Shelbyville) knocked off Bethesda Christian 57-50 to set up the other half of Saturday night's Martinsville Regional championship matchup.
