The Sullivan football program suffered heartbreak in its Class 3A Sectional 30 contest at Vincennes Lincoln on Friday night, losing the nail-biter 21-20 as time expired.
A 14-yard pass from Vincennes Lincoln quarterback Eric Vickers to Brody Ruggles with no time left in regulation tied the game. Then, after an injury delay, the Alices kicked the deciding extra point to win.
“This is a great bunch of kids and I will never forget them. I am so proud of these guys,” Sullivan head coach Blaine Powell said.
“We can’t press rewind, but we kept playing and fighting. It just wasn’t in the cards for us.”
With little offensive success to speak of, Vincennes Lincoln used a flea-flicker pass to Favion Hernandez in the closing minutes of the first quarter to advance into Sullivan territory for the first time in the game.
As quickly as the Alices looked to have come to life, an interception by Sullivan linebacker William Newby took that glint and quashed it. Sullivan used the possession to drive inside the Vincennes Lincoln five-yard line but a high pass from Karter Vernelson on fourth down ended the Golden Arrow threat.
Sullivan (6-4) used special teams to draw first blood. Senior Kenton Williams went unblocked on a punt and tipped the kick, giving the Golden Arrows the ball at the 35-yard line.
Vincennes Lincoln (6-4) found themselves reeling Sullivan quarterback Kyle Vernelson gashed the Alices through the air and on the ground. After a quick pump-fake, Kyle Vernelson cut up-field before diving into the end zone to put Sullivan ahead 6-0 with 3:40 remaining in the first half.
Sullivan nearly scored again. What would have been a Sullivan touchdown with 4.4 seconds left from Vernelson was brought back after an illegal shift from the Golden Arrows, eventually leaving Sullivan with a 6-0 lead at halftime. Obviously, that would prove crucial by games’ end.
Vincennes Lincoln exploded in the second half as quarterback Eric Vickers tossed a 60-yard pass to Brody Ruggles on the third play of the third quarter. The Alices’ defense forced Sullivan to punt and took over near midfield. Vickers tore through the Golden Arrows’ secondary again, this time striking Favion Hernandez for a 47-yard touchdown with 6:58 left in the third quarter to put the Alices in front 14-6.
The Golden Arrows got the ball back late in the third quarter and quickly drove down the field on the back of Jakeb Skinner, who ripped a 23-yard run down to the 10-yard line. Karter Vernelson then tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Figg to tie the game up at 14-14 with 11:31 remaining.
The Sullivan defense ended the next two Alice drives, one with an interception and another with a sack on fourth and long. The Golden Arrows continued to burn the clock, driving into Vincennes Lincoln territory late in the game. Kyle Vernelson then rolled out of the pocket before throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass into the arms of Figg to put Sullivan up 20-14 with 20.9 seconds left in regulation.
“With the work that we have put into this year, this season meant a lot,” Kevin Figg said, “Everyone here played the best they could and I couldn’t ask for a better team to play with.”
Unwilling to yield, Vincennes Lincoln drove the length of the field in 18 seconds to set up the fateful Ruggles touchdown. The extra point off the foot of Jonathan Soderline helped Vincennes Lincoln advance in the 3A sectional.
Sullivan 0 6 0 14 20
Vincennes Lincoln 0 0 14 7 21
S – Kyle Vernelson 5 run (kick failed), 3:40 2Q.
VL – Brody Ruggles 60 pass from Eric Vickers (Jonathan Soderline kick), 10:07 3Q.
VL – Favion Hernandez 47 pass from Vickers (Soderline kick), 6:58 3Q.
S – Kevin Figg 10 pass from Karter Vernelson (Vernelson 2 pt. conv. good), 11:31 4Q.
S – Figg 27 pass from Kyle Vernelson (2 pt conv. failed), 20.9 4Q.
VL – Ruggles 14 pass from Vickers (Soderline kick), 0:00 4Q.
S VL
First downs 19 10
Rush. Yds 188 58
Rec. Yds 207 283
C-A-I 19-39-0 13-27-1
Fumb./Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts/Yds 5-34.8 30.3
Pens/Yds 8-65 9-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Sullivan: Kyle Vernelson 10-79, Jakeb Skinner 17-104, Karver Queen 1-6, Dylan Williams 1-(-1). Vincennes Lincoln: Raekwon Haislip 6-11, Julius Hardiman 3-10, Emmanuel Smith 11-37.
Passing – Sullivan: Karter Vernelson 11-23-0 100, Kyle Vernelson 8-16-0 107. Vincennes Lincoln: Eric Vickers 13-26-0 283, Baron Vieck 0-1-1 0.
Receiving – Sullivan: Kevin Figg 5-66, Grant Bell 8-79, Kyle Vernelson 4-30, Jackson Shake 2-32. Vincennes Lincoln: Favion Hernandez 8-188, Brody Ruggles 3-92, Torrence Gillis 1-3, Dejaun Gillis 1-10.
Next – Vincennes Lincoln (6-4) plays on Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Brown County and Pike Central. Sullivan ends its season at 6-4.
