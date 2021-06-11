Shakamak's Lakers have momentum, good health and added incentive on their side Saturday when they play Borden at 1 p.m. in the Class A game at the Mooresville Semistate.
One victory away from Victory Field, which was Shakamak's home away from home for several years in the recent past, the Lakers tuned up last Saturday at the Morristown Regional by routing Southwestern (Hanover) 10-1 and Oldenberg Academy 13-0.
"They were playing with a purpose, that's for sure," coach Jeremy Yeryar said earlier this week of his players.
Shakamak has an 18-9 record and was ranked 10th in the final Class A poll. Borden, ranked fifth in the same list, is apparently 22-6-1.
Asked what he knew about the Braves earlier this week, Yeryar said, "Nothing. They've pulled everything off the [internet]."
If Borden is indeed being secretive, it could be for good reason. Despite the records and the rankings, it's doubtful the Braves have played a schedule like the Lakers have; Shakamak's season opener was at Jasper, for example, where the Wildcats will be playing Saturday for a Class 4A semistate title.
And Oldenberg Academy was ranked first in the state not that long ago.
Last weekend's scores indicate the Lakers are at the top of their game right now, and coach Yeryar doesn't disagree with that.
Some meaningful innings were pitched that day by senior Buddy Stone, which gives the Lakers another arm to complement Peyton Yeryar and possibly Oscar Pegg on the mound.
"He's had some elbow issues," coach Yeryar said of Stone, "but he looked really strong."
The added incentive? That goes back to the purpose that the coach alluded to.
Scott Burris, the father of Shakamak senior outfielder Logan Burris, was hospitalized recently with a serious problem. Recovery seems to be going well, coach Yeryar said, but the team is playing to make him feel even better.
"They're playing for a lot more than just each other and their school," the coach said.
So with that in mind, what needs to happen for the Lakers to win on Saturday and reach the Class A state finals?
"Just continue doing what they're doing," coach Yeryar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.