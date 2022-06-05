Lakers defend their regional title at Morristown

Shakamak pitchers finally gave up some runs in their 13th inning of work Saturday, but by that time the Lakers' 14th high school baseball regional championship was pretty well in hand.
Although the Lakers entered the Class A Morristown Regional with the worst record of the four teams, they blanked Rising Sun 3-0 in the first semifinal game as Oscar Pegg pitched the shutout, then held off Indianapolis Lutheran 7-2 in the final. Indianapolis Lutheran beat Traders Point Christian 7-4 in the other semifinal game.
"I thought the kids stepped up when they needed to step up," coach Jeremy Yeryar after his team won its second regional in a row. The Lakers will face Tecumseh at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Jasper, hoping to return to Victory Field — where they were Class A runners-up last season — the following weekend.
Sophomore Jaxon Cox was the starting pitcher for Shakamak in the title game Saturday, and he got some help in the top of the second inning when Colin Barber basically stole a run. After a leadoff single, Barber beat a strong throw to second on a steal attempt, then advanced from second to third on a grounder to third base, again barely beating the throw back across the diamond. A two-out infield hit legged out by Wyatt Barcus had Shakamak ahead.
Barber was at it again when he led off the top of the fourth inning. He reached base on an error, stole second again and was at third after a walk and an error had loaded the bases. When Barber lured the Saints' catcher into a pickoff attempt at third, the ball went into left field and Shakamak's lead was 2-0.
"Colin has been huge lately," coach Yeryar said after the game, noting that a hot bat — coupled with the speed — had moved the junior higher in the Lakers' batting order. "And he's played tremendous center field all year."
Shakamak wasn't finished taking advantage of the opportunity the Saints' defensive miscues had created either. Luke Cornelius and Owen Cox hit back-to-back doubles, Brady Yeryar kept the inning alive with a two-out RBI single and Yeryar scored when Pegg ripped a double down the left-field line. That's a six-run inning, all unearned, and it would prove to be enough.
Jaxon Cox didn't allow a hit until two were out in the bottom of the fifth, but coach Yeryar had seen enough at that point. Bryce Cazee got out of the fifth inning without any trouble, and when the Saints scored twice in the sixth it was Gavin Gallagher who got out of that inning with two strikeouts and pitched a scoreless seventh frame.
"We have a deep pitching staff," coach Yeryar explained, "and that's what we did all year: just go to the next guy."
