Knights win, but Vikings eliminated

Brownstown Central might want to avoid taking a big lead Wednesday night in the championship game of the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
Because the host Knights proved for the second time Tuesday that no lead is safe against them in a tournament on their own court.
The Knights overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit in Tuesday's second semifinal game to defeat Edgewood 46-44, after the Braves had defeated West Vigo 48-35. Wednesday's final game tips off a 7 p.m.
After a first half that included eight ties, three lead changes and no lead of more than two points either way, Edgewood opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run for a 39-26 lead.
But the Knights had battled back from a similar deficit to defeat Parke Heritage in a holiday tournament in late December, and they set out to do that again.
"[Deficits] haven't mattered that much this year," coach Zack Keyes said after the game. "We know we're capable of going on spurts very quickly."
"Our seniors are just not ready for [ending the season] yet," said Macey Timberman. "We know how much fight we have."
Audri Spencer hit a 3-pointer, then stole the ball and scored to cut the lead to 39-31. And in the final seconds of the third quarter, she made perhaps the play of the year.
With the Mustangs holding the ball for the final shot of the quarter, Spencer stole it again — her third of the quarter and fifth of the game — and headed to the other end. She missed the contested layup, but got the offensive rebound — while on her back, after getting knocked to the floor — and passed the ball to Sydney Maurer, who passed it to Timberman for a 3-pointer. Now the Knights were within 39-34, and momentum was on their side.
"When you know you're down [on the scoreboard], you're not going to give up on a play," Spencer said after the game.
After two trades of baskets — one of which was a 3-pointer by Edgewood's Carly Sherfield — the Knights trailed 42-38. Tara Pearce scored with an offensive rebound to cut the lead to two, and with 2:50 left Timberman hit a pair of free throws to tie the game. With 1:53 left, Timberman hit a go-ahead free throw, and with less than a minute to play she came up with a loose ball and took it to the other end for a basket and a three-point lead.
The Mustangs' Zoe Powell hit two free throws and the Mustangs got the ball back with 20 seconds left. Pearce got another huge rebound on an Edgewood miss and hit a free throw with 6.8 seconds remaining, and the Mustangs missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"Most stressful game ever," Timberman said afterward.
"Great players make big plays, and Audri and Macey did that tonight," Keyes said. "All year we've responded well when we were down. Great guard play and great senior leadership makes that happen."
Timberman had a game-high 23 points for the Knights, with Spencer — hampered by early foul trouble — scoring nine plus the five steals and Hanna Dawson getting a game-high 11 rebounds. Powell scored 12 and Carly Sherfield 11 for Edgewood, but both Powell and Claire Sherfield fouled out in the last three minutes.
In Tuesday's first game, West Vigo shot 67% from the field in the first and fourth quarters and played some of its best basketball of the season. But in the middle two periods, the Vikings were 2 for 16 and got far enough behind that the fourth quarter surge was too little, too late.
West Vigo led 16-10 after a first quarter that ended with back-to-back 3-pointers by Katelyn Fennell and Adelynn Harris, but Brownstown got the first six points of the second quarter. Harris broke that tie with a free throw, but the Braves also scored the next eight points — and started the third quarter with a 15-0 run for a 41-20 lead.
"Same thing all year, putting together four good quarters," coach Jon Kirchoff said after the game. "[The Braves] are a very good fundamental team; they don't make many mistakes and we made too many."
Fennell scored 20 points for West Vigo, while Maddy Hackman had 20 for Brownstown.
"These seniors [Harris and Ellie and Maci Easton] are the group I took this job for," said Kirchoff, completing his fourth season with the Vikings. "They've played four years of varsity basketball, and it takes a special person to stick with something that long."
"It goes by way faster than I thought it would," Harris said, "and it definitely hurts more than I thought it would [now that it's over]."
Harris recalled her mother helping convince her to play as a freshman. "Now I wouldn't trade [the experience] for anything," she said.
