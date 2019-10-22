The Northview High School cross country program keeps taking steps upward, and there seems to be no reason why the climb shouldn’t continue.
Both teams of Knights had third-place finishes at Saturday’s Bedford Regional and are looking forward to running Saturday at the Brown County Semistate — and, they hope, back at LaVern Gibson Championship Course the following weekend.
“This is the third semistate in a row [for the Northview boys],” said their coach, James Grounds, earlier this week. “We were last [at the semistate] their first year, but this year we’re hoping to be in a fight for one of the top six teams [which qualify for the state finals].”
The Northview girls had Eden Siples and Evie Noel competing as individuals in last year’s semistate race, but this year is the first semistate as a team for coach Conor Strain’s group.
The lineup for Northview’s boys on Saturday will include senior Braden Norris; juniors Corbin Butts, Thomas Chapman, Braeden Knerr and Carter Mullenix; and sophomores Stuart Bennett and Jared Parkey.
The seven girls in Northview’s lineup will be junior Lindy Berry; Noel, a sophomore; and freshmen Maisie Eldridge, Halle Miller, Katie Morrison, Briley Shillings and Delaney Trout.
Yes, most of these Knights may be just getting started.
“Both teams are going to be good for a long time,” Strain said.
“We’re really excited,” Noel said in looking forward to Saturday, where the strategy for her and her teammates is simple.
“Go out fast and stay fast,” Noel said. “The semistate doesn’t slow down.”
The strategy for the boys is similar, Chapman said.
“I’m going to go out with my teammates and hang with the guys who are going to run incredible times,” he said. “Then I just give everything I have.”
Noel and Chapman are usually at or near the front of their teams’ packs, but not always.
“It depends on how we’re feeling that day [who leads the team],” Chapman said. “It’s a roll of the dice sometimes. That keeps us motivated and we stay pushing for what we want.”
Grounds may not exactly agree with Chapman. Occasional lack of consistency among his runners is why, he said, they aren’t yet the best boys team in Northview history, although Strain has no qualms about naming the 2019 Knights as the best girls team ever.
Noel was a part of a state championship team at North Clay Middle School and the North Clay boys also have built a strong tradition, so the successes of both teams weren’t unexpected.
“You can definitely tell they’ve had more experience than a lot of athletes in general,” Strain said. “They don’t get frazzled. They do a good job focusing and not letting other stuff bother them.”
And there’s no secret, the coaches say.
“It’s just training in the offseason,” Grounds explained. “The kids need to be committed; they’ve got to care about it.”
There’s no special plan for Saturday’s races either.
“I expect them to do the same thing they’ve been doing every race this season,” Strain said about his girls. “They like to get out strong. If they do that, they have a good chance of qualifying [for the state finals]. They’re one of the most consistent teams I’ve seen.”
“The fuel’s in the tank,” Grounds said. “They’ve just got to be ready for the meet and make it happen.”
