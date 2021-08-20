For Terre Haute North’s football team on opening night? There wasn’t much that went right, especially at the beginning.
Even before the game started, it wasn’t the occasion the Patriots were hoping for. Friday’s season opener against Northview was to be Billy Blundell’s debut as head coach, but he did not coach in the game due to illness. Chris Ellis coached in his place.
Then Northview proved very quickly that they were more than ready to put their stamp on the new season.
Northview quarterback Dillon White had three touchdown runs and a touchdown pass, running backs Donavin Cherry and Imare Holman looked stout, and Braxton Sampson was dominant on both sides of the ball as the Knights overwhelmed the Patriots 48-28 at North.
It was only the fourth win in the 34-game series for Northview and their highest margin of victory. Northview’s previous biggest win over Terre Haute North was a nine-point win in 2018.
Northview running back Holman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Cherry rushed for 68 yards, one touchdown run and one touchdown catch. White threw for 155 yards.
“To come over to Terre Haute North and execute the way we did? It’s only the fourth win over them in school history. We know we have the potential to have a really good team,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
For North, Blundell’s absence was known throughout game week. In terms of the Friday loss, Ellis thought the adversity of Northview’s early strike got the team in a funk.
“They jumped on us early. They took it to us. Our guys that needed to deal with the adversity of it. Digging ourselves out of that initial hole proved to be quite difficult,” Ellis said.
The Knights scored on their first possession. A five-play, 73-yard drive featured a 24-yard catch by Northview standout tight end Braxton Sampson and was finished off by a former Patriot, Donavin Cherry, who went off right guard and then cut left into daylight for a 36-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Northview (1-0) would only have to wait a little over a minute to find the end zone again. Cherry recovered a bad punt snap at the North 6-yard line and Northview quarterback Dillon White snuck off right tackle on the Knights’ first play to score and to put the Knights up 13-0 before North could catch a breath.
“I was really happy with the start, but we got out pretty quick,” Raetz said. “Our kids were pretty focused and executed pretty well.”
The Patriots (0-1) slowly began to get their bearings – surviving two more first-quarter turnovers without damage – after the Knights’ opening surge. First-year quarterback Bryson Carpenter proved problematic with his feet and, at times, his arm too.
Carpenter made the big plays in North’s first scoring series. A 49-yard run put the Patriots in Knights territory to start. Later, Carpenter found Jaden Wayt for a 53-yard catch on a 3rd-and-23 conversion. Three plays after that, Carpenter threw a 14-yard fade to Wayt to get the Patriots on the board.
Northview, though, has plenty of weapons. Big runs by Cherry and Imare Holman were mixed with a 20-yard catch by Sampson to get Northview to the Patriots’ 1. White finished the series with a touchdown run behind a Knights’ line surge. Northview’s lead was 20-7 with 8:47 left.
Northview’s offensive line gave the Knights plenty of short-yardage conversions on third down.
“We feel like our offensive line is a strength. They played like that. They kept us ahead of the chains and didn’t get into too many long yardage situations,” Raetz said.
Northview nearly added another touchdown right before halftime, but Cherry fumbled at the North 2 with 29.2 seconds left. Gaige Collins pounced on the loose ball and the Patriots got a reprieve just before halftime.
There was no such good fortune for the Patriots in the third quarter. North went for it on 4th-and-2 from its own 49 on the first series of the half, but a low snap doomed the play and Carpenter was tackled for a loss. Northview answered by going all 43 yards on the ground, a scoring series finished by White’s third touchdown run, a 3-yard scamper. The Knights were in command with the lead they thought they might have at halftime, 27-7.
Then, more bad tidings for the Patriots. North running back Damon Sturm broke into daylight, and just as he was going to break free, the ball was knocked out of his hands. Northview recovered at its own 32, a big blow for the Patriots.
Northview only attempted one pass in the second half, but it was impactful. On 3rd-and-5 near midfield, Northview called a wheel route for Cherry. He was wide open on the right side and cashed in easily from 52 yards to make it 34-7.
Thirty-five points were scored in the fourth quarter, including 21 by the Patriots, but by then, the Knights were well in-command. Carpenter rushed for 109 yards in the final quarter and threw two TD passes.
Carpenter rushed for 175 yards overall and threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns, all to Wayt.
“We came up short tonight, but we know we’re going to win a lot of ball games with the great group of kids we have,” Ellis said.
North stays home next Friday as Indianapolis Tech comes to town. Northview hosts its home opener next Friday as Greencastle visits
