Knights sweep Patriots — on a real track

It was a good night of high school track and field for both schools Tuesday night at Northview.
For the host Knights, who beat Terre Haute North in boys and girls competition, the wins were rewarding. “We don’t beat North very often,” Northview girls coach James Grounds said afterward.
For the Patriots, who have their own particular reason to hate the phrase “supply-chain issues” . . . they had a different reason to enjoy the evening.
“It’s nice to run on a nice track,” North boys coach Aaron Gadberry said after the meet, “and our times showed it.”
Terre Haute North is possibly the only school its size in the state that doesn’t have a track this spring.
Renovation of the Patriot facility ran into a snag when materials weren’t available, and the work won’t be finished until after this season is over. The few “home” meets North will have this season will be at Terre Haute South, and practices have been catch as catch can, with the Otter Creek Middle School track being used when possible.
“It’s good to see the kids get out here and be able to compete,” North girls coach Jennifer Russell said after the meet.
The Patriot girls, led by triple winner Cali Wuestefeld (100 hurdles, long jump, pole vault) came within four points of the Knights, 68-64. But Northview won all six relays, and the Northview boys had a triple winner in Josh Wright (100, 200, long jump) plus a school-record performance by Nolan White in the 800 — White also anchored two of the relays — to outscore the visitors 84-48.
“Overall I thought we had a good meet,” said Northview boys coach Mark Raetz. “We won all the relays . . . and it’s definitely nice to win against a good high school.”
White’s school record came in the meet’s best running event, and he got help from teammate Jcim Grant and North’s Dylan Zeck. The trio ran together for the first lap, traded the lead back and forth early in the second lap, then had a full-on sprint for the last 200 meters. White held off Zeck by just over half a second, both runners finishing in under two minutes, and Grant was 1.4 seconds behind Zeck.
Zeck had a dominant performance of his own in the boys 1,600, winning by more than 20 seconds, and Northview’s Stuart Bennett had more than a 300-meter lead at the end of the boys 3,200. Northview’s Halle Miller had a 16-second win in the girls 800, and Katie Morrison of the Knights had probably the evening’s best finishing kick in taking the girls 1,600.
“I’m pretty happy with where we are,” Grounds said after the meet. “We keep improving every race, and tonight we stepped it up against some very good competition . . . it’s a testament as to how these girls have been working.”
“It’s been a challenging year [for the Patriots],” Russell said. “We haven’t been able to practice any hurdles or handoffs . . . our meets are basically our practices. We’re just trying to get better by the end of the season.”
“It was great weather, the best we’ve had all season,” Gadberry said. “We showed a lot of improvement from a lot of guys . . . we’re young and getting better.”
