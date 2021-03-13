In their defense, Northview's Knights couldn't have known what was about to happen to them by watching sixth-ranked Guerin Catholic in high school basketball Saturday afternoon in the second semifinal game of the Class 3A Greencastle Regional.
Joseph Bobilya, Guerin's senior point guard, helped his team beat Greencastle with six assists and a steal, scoring six points. He was 1 for 8 from the field.
Against the Knights he scored 40 — 10 for 16 from 3-point range — and the result was a 59-43 victory for the Golden Knights for the regional championship.
"He'd had some good games throughout the season," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said after the game when asked about Bobilya, "but tonight was very special. We threw all three of our best defenders [Brevin Cooper, Caleb Swearingen and Nolan White] at him, and each one of them is a little different. It did not affect him at all."
"That kid just got hot," Cooper said. "I thought we played defense well. That kid just made every shot."
"I thought I was in his face one time and he drilled a fallaway 3," said Swearingen. "It was just like the Brownstown game [in the sectional] when [freshman Jack Benter] got hot, and this time we weren't able to overcome it . . . you've got to tip your hat."
If the source of the Guerin points was different on Saturday night than it had been a few hours earlier, the Golden Eagles' work at the other end was much the same. Guerin forced the Tiger Cubs into 31% shooting in the semifinal game, and limited the Knights to 28%, 15 baskets in 53 attempts. The 3-pointers Northview shot well against Beech Grove earlier in the day all came from several feet farther behind the line in the championship game, and without the same effectiveness.
"If you drove, they'd collapse real well," Cooper said after the game, "and they were real athletic, so it was hard to get a shot off."
"[The Golden Eagles] did a very good job taking away our driving lanes," Byrum agreed, "and they denied the ball so that you had to catch it farther out than you're used to. That can mess with you a little bit."
For all that Guerin did well, the game was still available for the taking near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. The Knights had drawn within 48-38 on two free throws by Swearingen, who drew what was ruled to be the fifth foul against Guerin post player Matthew Gillis — a fact that was hotly disputed for several minutes — and when Nolan White scrambled for an offensive rebound and got the ball to Drew Cook for a 3-pointer, Northview was within seven points with 4:45 remaining against an opponent that seemed a little shaken.
But the Knights missed a one-and-one opportunity that could have drawn them closer, and Guerin closed out the game with an 11-2 run.
The night game began as a back-and-forth affair, just like Northview had against Beech Grove. White hit a 3-pointer with 5:01 left in the second quarter for a 15-14 Northview lead, the fifth lead change of the game.
But Guerin's Kaleb Edwards scored six straight points while also getting a steal and a blocked shot, and then Bobilya completed a 12-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers; Northview trailed by 11. At the start of the third quarter, when the Knights seemed to be back in rhythm offensively as Swearingen and Cook hit 3-pointers and Swearingen scored inside, Bobilya answered with 3-pointers every time.
Edwards added 10 points to Bobilya's school-record total for Guerin, while Swearingen had 17 and Cook 14 for Northview.
It was the end of a historic career for Swearingen, the Knights' third-leading scorer all-time, and also for Cooper, the team's grit and 130-pound leading rebounder.
Byrum has often called Cooper as good a competitor as he's ever seen, and expounded Saturday on Swearingen's contributions.
"First of all, he's a great young man and a great human being," the coach said. "He's worked extremely hard on his game. All his accolades and his legacy? He's earned it."
"Me and coach Byrum and all the coaches, we've been through a lot," Swearingen said. "I've had so many great teammates and coaches. I was thankful to be a Knight, and I'm grateful to play in college [at Olivet Nazarene next season]."
"This has been a long ride," Cooper said. "I told the underclassmen to work hard and come back next year to win the first regional in school history [in boys basketball]."
"I'm very thankful we even got to play [this season]," Byrum said. "Our guys did a really good job getting focused on what we needed to do . . . we had to develop chemistry on the fly, and it wasn't always pretty . . . but our guys bought in and came together, playing the way we needed to play."
NORTHVIEW (43) — Swearingen 6-21 4-4 17, DeHart 2-8 0-0 5, Fowler 0-1 2-2 2, Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Cook 5-14 0-0 14, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 1-3 0-1 2, White 1-2 0-1 3, Roembke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 FG, 6-8 FT, 43 TP.
GUERIN CATHOLIC (59) — K.Edwards 2-8 6-8 10, Grissom 0-3 1-2 1, Gillis 3-7 0-0 6, Bobilya 12-22 6-6 40, Cherry 1-3 0-0 2, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0, Parenteau 0-0 0-1 0, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, E.Edwards 0-0 0-2 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Wilt 0-0 0-0 0, Kreiner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 FG, 13-19 FT, 59 TP.
Northview=10=7=15=11=—=43
Guerin Catholic=11=15=17=16=—=59
3-point shooting — Northview 7-26 (Cook 4-11, White 1-2, Swearingen 1-4, DeHart 1-6, Cooper 0-1, Carr 0-2), GC 10-19 (Bobilya 10-16, K.Edwards 0-1, Grissom 0-1, Cherry 0-1). Total fouls — Northview 19, GC 16. Fouled out — Gillis, Fowler, Grissom. Turnovers — Northview 11, GC 11. Rebounds — Northview 31 (Swearingen 7, Cooper 7, Carr 3, White 3, DeHart 2, Fowler 2, Cook 2, Carr, Roembke, Team 3), GC 40 (K.Edwards 7, Gillis 7). Assists — Northview 6 (Cooper 5, White), GC 12 (Grissom 6). Steals — Northview 5 (Cooper 2, Carr 2, White), GC 7 (K.Edwards 2, Bobilya 2, Cherry 2). Blocks — Northview 3 (Swearingen, Fowler, Cooper), GC 3 (K.Edwards, Gillis, E.Edwards).
Next — Guerin Catholic (21-3) plays Silver Creek in the Class 3A southern semistate next Saturday at Jasper or Seymour. Northview finished 18-8.
