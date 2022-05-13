Knights stay hot, beat Patriots 14-1

It took a while for them to get started, but Northview's Knights continued their recent high school baseball hot streak Friday night with a 14-1 win at Terre Haute North.
After falling to 4-10 for the season last weekend with losses to Edgewood and Class 4A powerhouses Carmel and Jasper at the Hall of Fame Tournament at Jasper, Northview has bounced back this week with three straight wins — by a combined score of 55-3.
The host Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an unearned run off Northview ace Landon Carr, who finished the six-inning game with a four-hitter and five strikeouts.
Northview didn't score until the third inning, but with the Patriots contributing eight walks, five hit batters and four errors to the cause, the Knights got three runs in the third, six in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Carr helped his own cause by going 2 for 3, scoring three times. Nate Rissler was 2 for 3 with a double; Coy Edwards 2 for 5 with three runs; Peyton Lear 1 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI; and Brayden Kreiger 1 for 3 with a double.
North got singles from Kyler Dixon, Logan Nicoson, Reece Bradley and Tyler Will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.