Northview’s defense was stubborn as usual Friday night as the Knights played for their first-ever high school football sectional championship.
But the defense for visiting Evansville Memorial was even better, and a touchdown in the last 19 seconds of the game was all the Northview offense could muster in a 24-7 loss for the championship of Class 4A Sectional 24.
Despite the hard work of the Northview defense, it never found an answer for 158-pound Memorial tailback Ray Brodie, who got holes and creases to run through and did so to the tune of 245 yards in 24 carries, basically two-thirds of his team’s offense.
Northview managed just 179 yards from scrimmage, and 95 of those came in the last two minutes against a Tiger defense that had several clean shirts.
After each team had a three-and-out offensive series to start the game, Brodie escape for a 51-yard touchdown run just past the midpoint of the first quarter.
Memorial drove on its next possession, but was penalized on fourth-and-1 from the 10-yard line and missed a field goal.
The Knights got their longest play of the first half when Dillon White completed an 18-yard pass to Nate Bryan.
But then the Knights were driven backward, and a 22-yard run to the 2-yard line by Brodie set up another Memorial score for a 14-0 lead.
Northview had one possession to cut the lead in half, but couldn’t pick up a first down. The Knights’ defense rose up and kept the score from getting worse by halftime.
Northview then forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter, but again the Memorial defense was just as stout — and Brodie followed with a 44-yard run that set up a successful field goal.
An interception by Braxton Sampson had the Knights in Memorial territory late in the third quarter, but Northview not only went backward but turned the ball over. Memorial got its final touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Knights stopped Memorial after first-and-goal at the 4-yard line — admittedly with some reserves seeing action — and Northview went 95 yards in the last 1:51 of the game.
"I told our players they have nothing to be ashamed of," Northview coach Mark Raetz said after the game. "They accomplished something no other team in Northview history had. They played for a sectional championship and won several big games.
"I give credit to our senior class," the coach continued. "They definitely elevated the standard for our football program."
Most prominent of the Northview seniors Friday were Sampson, who almost always is, and cornerback Easton Morgan, who played despite a knee injury suffered in last week's victory and made some big plays, at least two of which may have saved touchdowns.
Other Northview seniors are quarterback White, who had an outstanding year; defensive back Josh Wright; fullback/linebacker Donavin Cherry, who led the team in rushing and scored its only touchdown Friday; kicker and backup quarterback Patrick Corrigan; receiver and defensive back Zachary Farris; defensive back and receiver Bryan; receiver, defensive back and kick returner Vinny Bonomo; receiver/defensive back Matthew Branson; defensive lineman Ike Torbert, who also flashed on Friday; running back/defensive back Kameron Moss; lineman Wyatt Lalen; tight end/defensive end Garrett Lovins; lineman Colton McKee, another defensive standout; and lineman Ethan Gonsalves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.