"You come at the king, you best not miss."
That quote from Omar Little, as played by the late Michael K. Williams in The Wire, originally referred to drug lords and not girls high school soccer. But West Vigo learned its lesson the hard way Tuesday night, giving up a lead the Vikings held for almost 60 minutes and losing to four-time defending champion Northview 2-1 in overtime in the opening match of the Class 2A Owen Valley Sectional.
There was considerable speculation that Tuesday's match was the championship match; in a sectional consisting of five Western Indiana Conference teams, the Vikings were conference champions and the Knights are . . . the Knights. Omar would probably agree.
West Vigo beat Northview in conference play a couple of weeks ago, and the Vikings took the lead midway through the first half Tuesday. Katelyn Fennell got a pass over the Northview back line, Corynn DeGroote outran the Northview defenders to get to the ball, and the Viking senior had plenty of time to fake one way, take the ball the other way and tap it past Northview keeper Lauren Rindone.
And for more than 58 minutes, the score stayed that way. West Vigo keeper Avery Funk was outstanding, cleaning up numerous messes even though she didn't have to make many saves, and West Vigo's offense stalled repeatedly as the Vikings struggled to pass and/or control the ball on Owen Valley's artificial turf.
"It's a matter of putting the ball in the net that's been the story for us," Northview coach Don Bryan said after the match in reference to the lack of scoring, "not the shots, not the way we're playing."
As the second half wore on, however, the Vikings may have worn out. Almost every West Vigo starter had to play 94 minutes Monday while the Knights were substituting regularly, and the Viking lead looked more and more tenuous. Shots were 10-4 in Northview's favor in the second half.
And finally, with less than three minutes left in regulation time, the ball got into the middle of the West Vigo defense and Northview senior Raelee Everhart — who had been all over the place Tuesday, and who had also earned the match's only yellow card a few minutes earlier — put it in to tie the score.
Asked to recall the shot after the match, Everhart said she was almost in shock and barely remembered.
"I was a little worried," she said. "We knew [West Vigo] was probably gonna score, but we were going to keep going, no matter what.
"I remember moving through everyone," she continued in describing the play. "There was a bounce, and I got my foot on it, and it went over [Funk's] head."
Northview's momentum didn't go away after the score was tied. In the first of two seven-minute overtime periods, Everhart converted a free kick for the winning score after less than three minutes, and West Vigo managed just a couple of long shots by Fennell in the second overtime period — the second on a West Vigo free kick — that Rindone was able to smother.
"[The Vikings] have done a really good job this season," West Vigo coach Alicia Lanham said through a few tears after the match, "and they gave their best tonight. Things just didn't fall for us.
"I'm very grateful for all the things [the West Vigo seniors] have put into this program," Lanham added.
"I like the fact that [all the Knights] chipped in," Bryan said after the match, during which he moved several players into different positions. "I like versatile players. We held our own early [when West Vigo was pressing hardest]; we got a little frazzled, but we recuperated."
"I literally started crying," Everhart said. "I didn't want to go home [without another sectional championship]."
The fact that it was a win over West Vigo was also sweet, she admitted. "They've been our rival since I've played."
Edgewood and the host Patriots play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal match, with Northview taking on Brown County in the second match. The sectional championship match is 7 p.m. Saturday.
