Korbin Allen had three touchdowns and set up a fourth score with a pass interception Friday night as Northview all but wrapped up the Western Indiana Conference West high school football championship with a 49-26 win over Greencastle.
Allen's first pick set up a touchdown for quarterback Keegan Garrison, and Jonathan Bradford returned another interception for a score and a 14-0 lead.
From there it was the Knight's punishing ground game that kept them ahead of the Tiger Cubs on Senior Night. Allen finished with 216 yards on 19 carries.
Winners of five straight, the 5-2 Knights are 4-0 in conference play and finish at South Putnam this week. The only team that could tie Northview is North Putnam — Greencastle's opponent this week — and the Knights have beaten the Cougars.
I I I
In other games Friday:
• Riverton Parke 44, North Central 27 — At Farmersburg, it was another Allen — Keaton of the Panthers — who had three touchdowns as the visitors came from behind for their second straight win.
Now 3-4, Riverton Parke plays at Parke Heritage this week. North Central, 1-6, hosts Attica.
• Sullivan 45, South Putnam 21 — At Putnamville, the visiting Golden Arrows got off to a fast start and won their third game in a row.
Now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the WIC, Sullivan hosts West Vigo this week.
• South Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 0 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats rolled to an easy victory over a team that had beaten them a year earlier.
Now 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference, South Vermillion plays this week at Seeger.
• Linton 28, North Knox 13 — At Bicknell, Class 2A's sixth-ranked Miners won their sixth straight game and will play this week at Eastern Greene.
• Paris 34, Marshall 0 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers played perhaps their most complete game of the season against the Lions.
Now 5-1 overall, 4-1 in the Little Illini Conference, Paris will play at conference leader Olney this week. Marshall, 2-4 and 2-3, will host Red Hill.
• Newton 15, Robinson 14, OT — At Newton, Ill., the visiting Maroons lost in overtime on the road for the second time this season.
Now 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the LIC, Robinson hosts Lawrenceville this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.