Knights ride big bats and Sackett to sectional title

Although they were not working a construction job Wednesday, the Northview Knights' high school softball team sure did do plenty of hammering – softballs, that is.
Seniors Olyvia Notter and Ellie Carter launched a home run each, and the Knights piled up nine hits en route to a 7-0 victory over host Edgewood to win their second straight sectional title.
“We can call it two in a year if we want because of Covid,” eighth-year coach Kathy Vossmer said. “Last year was really, really tough that I really wish I had an opportunity to play.”
Wednesday night almost looked easy.
With Northview’s bats going strong, senior hurler Lauren Sackett and the defense behind her handled the rest. The Knights went error-free and Sackett pitched a gem, striking out 14, walking two and allowing only two hits.
“When you have pitching like that, defense plays that well, and you put runs on the board,” Vossmer said, “you’re going to win some ball games.”
The Knights (23-5) scored one in the first inning, added another in the fourth, and put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh with three runs. Sackett helped her own cause in the final frame, smacking an line drive to left-center to score Carter, making the game 5-0.
One batter later, Northview tacked on two more runs when Notter turned on a high and inside pitch and launched it over the right-field wall.
“High and in,” Notter said. “It was my pitch so I had to go for it. I swing it as hard as I can and I hope it goes far.”
That it did, and Edgewood’s title dreams went with the ball, too. Gone, after Sackett struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh sending the Knights to their first regional since 2019, after last year’s Covid-19 crushed season.
“Losing out on that was devastating, but I think this the girls were really fired up to play this year,” Vossmer said. “This is what we’ve worked for all season so this is awesome.”
Northview advances to play at the winner of IHSAA Sectional No. 27, which will be finalized Thursday.
