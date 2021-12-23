First off? Regardless of what team won it? The inaugural State Farm Classic was a triumph for girls basketball in the Wabash Valley.
The new eight-team tournament, hosted by Northview, was a success and it was capped with a championship game worthy of the price of admission.
Northview – the favorites going in – did win the State Farm Classic, but the Knights were pushed to the limit to earn the honor to lift the trophy first. The Knights rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Parke Heritage 47-43 in a gripping title contest.
Northview coach Zack Keyes was proud that his Knights won, but equally proud that girls basketball once again had a local tournament outlet to showcase area talent.
“This was a great event. Having a championship game like this? Hopefully it will draw crowds. Girls basketball is fun to watch and more people to get out and watch it,” Keyes said.
Though Parke Heritage coach Mark Harper was on the losing side of the championship game coin, he also expressed happiness that his girls got to play in a tournament atmosphere.
“This was a tournament atmosphere. A sectional or regional atmosphere. This was really good for our postseason,” Harper said. “This tournament will grow and should grow.”
Northview forced 12 second-half Parke Heritage turnovers to turn the final score in their favor. Pressure defense, with Macey Timberman and Audri Spencer being a difficult duo to contend with, was what allowed Northview to earn the victory.
“We adjusted in the second half to make them uncomfortable,” Keyes said. “This group knows they can comeback. We go on spurts of 10 or 12 points in games a lot. We believed, but we had to find the right thing to do was pressure. Run and jump and cause havoc.”
Spencer led Northview with 15 points, and just as important, also had four steals. Timberman and Tara Pearce each had 12. Parke Heritage guard Emma Simpson was a standout as he scored 22 points and added eight rebounds.
During the first half, it appeared that Spencer’s contribution, along with that of Wolves teammate Hannah O’Brien, would be the determining factors in who won. Parke Heritage executed their patient gameplan perfectly. The Wolves worked their half-court game to the tune of 13 of 25 first-half shooting.
Meanwhile, Northview didn’t shoot well and sped themselves to try to get back in the game from beyond the 3-point arc, which only served to make the Knights predicament worse. Northview was 6 of 18 from the field before the break as the Wolves led 30-15.
Northview, however, is one of the most experienced teams in the area, so there was no panic in the halftime locker room.
“When we went into halftime, we had the mindset we could win that game. We sat in silence for a bit, but then me and Macey spoke up and said we’re not out of this. We had to keep our heads up. We went out there thinking we’d get after it,” Spencer said.
Northview’s second-half trapping had bite, and worse for Parke Heritage, the trapping had an immediate effect. Northview forced five Wolves turnovers by the five-minute mark of the third quarter. That 15-point halftime lead for Parke Heritage shrunk to five in that span.
“Turnovers and quick shots hurt us,” Harper said. “The turnovers weren’t necessarily forced. We threw the ball out of bounds and mis-handled the ball at mid-court. It was a bad time in the game for those things to occur, but I give a lot of credit to Zack, their kids, and how hard they play.”
Parke Heritage (11-5) held off the Knights for a while. The lead was restored to nine late in the third quarter and the Wolves led 36-29 early in the fourth quarter.
But Northview’s push wasn’t going to be denied. The decisive stretch was sandwiched around the three-minute mark. Timberman drained a 3-pointer with 3:08 left to draw Northview to within a point. Then, Timberman stole the ball near the Parke Heritage timeline and scored on a transition layup to give the Knights a 41-40 lead. Then on Parke Heritage’s next possession? Spencer did the same thing with a steal and run-out bucket. The Knights (13-2) had a 43-40 lead and they would not relinquish it.
“The energy picked up when we picked up our defensive pressure and our offense was better for it. Audri got downhill and started to attack the rim,” Keyes said.
Spencer is proud to be a part of the first championship-winning team of this new event.
“It’s history. One day we’re all going to meet up when we’re older and we’ll talk about how it’s something that will never be forgotten,” Spencer said.
Northview next plays a big Western Indiana Conference game at Edgewood on Jan. 5. Parke Heritage has a rematch with West Vigo, whom they beat in overtime to get to the title game, on Jan. 4 in West Terre Haute.
NORTHVIEW (47) – Timberman 4-10 2-4 12, Pearce 4-10 0-0 12, Spencer 6-12 3-4 15, Maurer 2-5 0-0 4, Dawson 1-1 2-2 4, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Eldridge 0-0 0-0 0. 17-40 FG, 7-10 FT, 47 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (43) – Wood 1-2 0-1 2, Simpson 9-19 2-2 22, Wilson 0-8 0-0 0, H. O’Brien 4-7 1-2 9, Ramsay 1-2 1-1 3, K. O’Brien 1-6 0-0 2, Downs 1-1 2-2 5. 17-45 FG, 6-8 FT, 43 TP.
Northview=6=9=14=18=-=47
Parke Heritage=12=18=4=9=-=43
3-point goals – Nv 6-20 (Pearce 4-10, Timberman 2-4, Spencer 0-4, Maurer 0-1); PH 3-17 (Simpson 2-4, Downs 1-1, Wilson 0-8, K. O’Brien 0-3, Ramsay 0-1). Rebounds - NV 23 (Dawson 7); PH 29 (Simpson 8, H. O’Brien 8). Steals - NV 6 (Spencer 4); PH 3 (Simpson 3). Blocks - NV 1 (Timberman); PH 1 (H. O’Brien). Turnovers - Nv 11, PH 14. Total fouls - Nv 12, PH 14.
Next – Northview (13-2) next plays at Edgewood on Jan. 5. Parke Heritage (11-5) plays at West Vigo on Jan. 4.
Other Thursday games
• Third place: West Vigo 40, Greencastle 25 – The Vikings dominated the first half, leading 18-5 at halftime after out-scoring the Tiger Cubs 13-2 in the second quarter.
Adelynn Harris led the Vikings with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Katelynn Fennell added 10 points. None of the individual Tiger Cubs scored more than five points
The Vikings had a good tournament and are getting more of their roster back into action. The Vikings went 2-1 in the tournament and were within an overtime loss of playing Northview for the championship. The Vikings, now playing with more of its key players, got back over .500 at 8-7.
“I’m not going to lie … we played well,” West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said. “We came out flat a bit to start, but we rallied and played well [on Wednesday], taking a good Parke Heritage team to overtime and kind of ran out of legs. We were full-strength against Clay City and Greencastle and it showed. It makes my job easy when we’re hitting shots and playing good defense.”
Like his coaching peers in the title game, Kirchoff is glad the girls have a local outlet to showcase their talents.
“I think it’s a great tournament for the girls. We used to have the tipoff and the girls have asked [when they’ve watched the boys First Financial Bank Classic] why don’t we have that? I think they were excited for it,” Kirchoff said.
GREENCASTLE (25) – Chaves 0 3-4 3, Dobbs 0 0-0 0, Zellers 0 0-0 0, Doan 2 0-0 5, Briones 0 4-5 4, Plew 1 2-2 5, Hunter 1 2-2 5, Graham 2 0-0 4, Morales 0 2-2 2, Trigg 0 0-0 0. 6 FG, 11-13 FT, 25 TP.
WEST VIGO (40) – Stivers 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 0 0-0 0, Holman 0 2-2 2, Harris 5 1-2 15, Knopp 3 0-0 7, Lasecki 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 3 0-0 6, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Fennell 4 0-2 10. 15-34 FG, 12-19 FT, 43 TP.
Greencastle=3=2=5=15=-=25
West Vigo=5=13=13=9=-=40
3-point goals – Doan, Hunter; Harris 4, Fennell 2, Knopp. Total fouls – G 9, WV 8.
Next – West Vigo (8-7) hosts Parke Heritage on Jan. 4. Greencastle (1-13) is at Clay City on Jan. 4.
• Fifth place: South Vermillion 41, Cloverdale 36 – The Wildcats finished 2-1 in the State Farm Holiday Classic as they edged the Clovers in the fifth-place contest.
South Vermillion (4-10) is off until Jan. 5 when it plays at Terre Haute North. Cloverdale (7-7) plays at North Central on Jan. 4.
• Seventh place: Riverton Parke 48, Clay City 38 – The Panthers broke a five-game losing streak with the seventh place game victory over the Eels.
Riverton Parke (3-10) next plays at Southmont on Jan. 4. Clay City (1-14) hosts Greencastle on Jan. 4.
State Farm Classic
Wednesday
Northview 59, Riverton Parke 33
Greencastle 35, Cloverdale 26
Parke Heritage 45, South Vermillion 25
West Vigo 45, Clay City 27
Cloverdale 45, Riverton Parke 32
Northview 47, Greencastle 22
South Vermillion 41, Clay City 38
Parke Heritage 46, West Vigo 42, OT
Thursday
Riverton Parke 48, Clay City 38, 7th place
South Vermillion 41, Cloverdale 36, 5th place
West Vigo 40, Greencastle 25, 3rd place
Northview 47, Parke Heritage 43, championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.