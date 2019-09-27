Northview shut out a powerful North Putnam offense in the second half, rallied from a two-touchdown hole and earnede a 50-35 victory Friday night in Western Indiana Conference high school football.
After trailing 35-21 at halftime, the Knights earned their fourth straight win by outscoring the Cougars 29-0 in the second half.
Through the opening half, two of Northview’s touchdowns were scored by interceptions. Jordan Parker returned an interception 20 yards for the first points of the night and Braxton Simpson picked off the second Cougar pass.
North Putnam’s Maverick Summer threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers in the opening two quarters. But in the second half, the Knights pressured Summers and took away the inside running game.
Big plays gave Northview early momentum in the third quarter. Quarterback Keegan Garrison, who completed 7-of-15 passes for 144 yard and two touchdowns, hooked up with Brylar Metz for a 74-yard touchdown to start the Knights’ third quarter scoring. After the Northview defense forced North Putnam into its first punt, the Knights put three more points onthe board when Steven Thomas kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Northview trailed 35-30 going into the fourth quarter, but had the ball on the Cougars’ 19-yard line. A pass interference call against North Putnam kept the Knights’ march alive and Josh Wright pulleddown a seven-yard touchdown pass from Garrison. Korbin Alllen, who rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown, ran for the two-point conversion and Northview led 36-35 with 10:21 to play.
Northview’s defense took away North Putnam’s running game. North Putnam’s Aidan Baker rushed for 110 yards but 33 in the second half.
The Knights took over the ball on downs with 6:09 to play and Allen scored on a 64-yard run that gave Northview a 43-35 lead.
Garrison’s four-yard touchdown run with 2:10 to play capped the victory for North Putnam.
Northview 7 14 9 20 -- 50
North Putnam 14 21 0 0 -- 35
Nv - Parker Jordan 20 interception return (Steven Thomas kick), 7-0, 10:10 Q1.
NP - Scott Proctor 15 pass from Maverick Summers (Brayden Polley kick), 7-7, 5:24 Q1.
NP - Lucius Alexander 11 pass from Summers (Polley kick), 14-7, 3:18 Q2.
NP - Scott Proctor 11 pass from Summers (Polley kick), 21-7, Q2 11:48.
Nv - Braxton Simpson 5 interception return (Thomas kick), 21-14, 8:21 Q2.
NP - Aidan Baker 15 pass from Summers (Polley Tkick), 28-14, 7:06 Q2.
Nv - Keegan Garrison 5 run (Thomas kick), 28-21, 1:24 Q2.
NP - Kalib Lawrence 12 pass from Summers (Polley kick), 35-21, 0.0 Q2.
Nv - Brylar Metz 74 pass from Garrison (kick failed), 35-27, 7:32 Q3.
Nv - Thomas 25 field goal, 35-30, 4:16 Q3.
Nv - Josh Wright 7 pass from Garrison (Allen run), 36-35, 10:21 Q4.
Nv - Allen 64 run (Thomas kick), 43-35, 6:09 Q4.
Nv - Garrison 4 run (Thomas kick), 50-35, 2:10 Q4.
Next game – On Friday, Northview (4-2, 4-0 in WIC West) plays at home against Greencastle and North Putnam (5-1, 3-1in WIC West) travels to West Vigo.
