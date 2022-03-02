West Vigo came into Wednesday night's Class 3A Edgewood Sectional opener with plans to end a four-game losing streak that had ended the Vikings' regular season, and the Vikings carried out some of those ideas.
But because the name of Kenny Rowan was being bandied about the press area as early as the first quarter, the Vikings' best efforts were not going to be enough to handle a Northview team whose inspired effort led to a 65-35 victory.
The questions about Northview's former Indiana All-Star began as senior Landon Carr was in the process of grabbing 10 rebounds in the first quarter. With Carr and Jacob Fowler crashing the backboards relentlessly, the Vikings were unable to take advantage of the things they were doing well.
"I felt we defended [the Knights] and made them take contested shots," coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after the game, "but unfortunately we could not finish the defensive stop . . . we came in at the half down 13 [31-18] and we'd given up 14 on offensive rebounds. For some reason, we could just not get rebounds."
By that 31-18 halftime score, Carr and Fowler had combined for 18 points themselves and had grabbed 21 rebounds (more than West Vigo would get for the game).
"West Vigo is a physical team and we knew they would try to take [Northview's leading scorer] Drew [Cook] away," Fowler said after the game, "so other guys had to step up."
It was suggested to coach Michael Byrum of the Knights that such activity and production from their two biggest players made his Knights look like a contender for sectional honors. Actually, the suggestion was for a lot later part of the season than that.
Byrum did not disagree.
"We think we have one of the best teams in the state," he said. "It's just been a matter of figuring out how we need to play."
Being hard-nosed and physical appears to fill a couple of those needs.
"Our guys were focused," the coach said. "We've been waiting for this week all year."
Northview opened daylight with an 8-0 run in the first quarter for a 14-4 lead.
The Vikings battled back to within 16-11 by getting the first two baskets of the second quarter. Even facing the 13-point halftime deficit, the Vikings weren't finished.
Two minutes into the second half, however, they pretty much were. Carr stole the ball to start the third quarter and threw it to Cook for a three-point play, Braden Allen drove for a basket and Carr scored on a high-low feed from Fowler. Now the deficit was 20, never again to be less than 16.
West Vigo held Cook, one of the state's best shooters, without a successful jump shot, but the junior guard still managed five layups, five free throws and a game-high 15 points. Carr, Fowler and Allen scored 12 each, with Carr finishing with 22 rebounds and Fowler eight.
Contacted by text, Rowan said he didn't remember a number for his all-time best rebounding game.
"My main goal every game is to try to get a double-double," Carr said after the game. "I try to grab three or four [rebounds] every quarter."
Zeke Tanoos and Ethan Kesler had 12 points each to lead the Vikings.
"The last two weeks we've kind of struggled," Boehler said, "but as a whole, this group has a lot to be proud of . . . I think we've kind of started to re-establish ourselves a little bit . . . so the season overall is a positive. I'm happy with 13 [wins] but disappointed we don't have more."
The Knights, on the other hand, have more to do.
"We wanted to make a statement," Fowler said Wednesday, "for this game, and for the rest of the sectional."
"This definitely gives us momentum," Carr added. "We've just got to come out and play our game."
