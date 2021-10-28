The consensus at Northview this week is that last Friday's Class 4A Sectional 24 win at Jasper was "huge."
Not only did the Knights knock off the unbeaten Wildcats, ranked third in the state, on their own field, but they may have exorcised a demon or two along the way.
In the five seasons Northview has been in Sectional 24 — full of schools from the Southern Indiana Conference — they've won just one game, against Owen Valley three years ago, and lost four times. Three of those losses were sectional openers on the road at Jasper in 2017 and 2019 and at Evansville Memorial in 2020, and a second-round home game three years ago to Evansville Central when the Bears eventually lost in four overtimes in the state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coach Mark Raetz pointed out this week that in 15 seasons as a high school coach, his team has drawn a sectional road opener 11 times and a team with a winning record 13 times.
"It's a tough sectional," Raetz said of the Evansville-based one the Knights are in right now. "There will be multiple top-10 teams year in and year out, and we always seem to draw one of those."
This year Northview, now 8-1, is one of those top-10 teams, and the ninth-ranked Knights host 4-6 Evansville Reitz in a semifinal game this Friday — maybe without a monkey on their backs.
"The players knew we could do it, but to prove to other people and the community that we could was really a good feeling," said senior linebacker/tight end Braxton Sampson. Admitting there had been something of an intimidation factor about playing the ranked SIAC schools, he added, "We worked our butts off in the offseason, and we decided we were gonna change that."
"We knew it wasn't too big a deal [to win in southern Indiana]," fullback/linebacker Donavin Cherry said. "We knew what we could do; we saw our potential."
"There's something different about this senior group," said wide receiver/defensive back Easton Morgan. "It's our last chance to win a sectional title."
"It was a big win for the community and for the program," added Cherry, "but we don't want it to be our biggest win."
"I feel like we've been in a lot of games like [Friday's contest at Jasper], but we usually found a way not to win them," Raetz said.
Now the Knights get a home game, against a team with a losing record.
"We've told [the players] that a lot of people will tell you this week that you did a great job [at Jasper], but what matters is what's ahead," Raetz pointed out. "[Reitz is] still pretty good; it will be a challenge."
"[Reitz] plays good competition," Sampson said. "They'll be a good team and they'll come well coached and prepared."
If any of the Knights are tempted to look past the Panthers, they need only to look back to their only loss — to an Owen Valley team that they'd beaten in blowout fashion for several years in a row.
It was a lesson learned, they agreed this week.
"That [loss to Owen Valley] set us up for the rest of the season," Sampson said. "We won't take anyone lightly."
"That loss had a positive side," Morgan agreed, then repeating the first part of Sampson's statement almost verbatim.
The Knights are looking toward this week with a positive outlook.
"We can build off this for the rest of the postseason," Sampson said.
"[Friday] was a huge win, and definitely gave us momentum we need," Morgan said. "We want to use that for energy, and the feeling we felt after that game we'll use to keep pushing on."
"It's a matter of what we can do," Cherry said. "We feel we can hang with anybody in the state."
• Big stat — Northview forced five turnovers at Jasper last week, with Morgan getting a fumble recovery and an interception that probably saved a touchdown. If you want another reason why the Knights are 8-1, there's this: they've turned the ball over just four times this season and have taken it away from their opponents often enough to have "a plus 20 or plus 25" turnover margin for the season, Raetz said.
That's a credit to their defense — "It comes down to reading our keys and doing our fundamentals," Morgan said — and also to their offense and its lack of mistakes.
If that kind of ratio can continue, Northview will be a tough out against anybody.
