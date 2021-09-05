Despite a roster decimated by quarantine, and after suffering other injuries during the game, Sullivan's Golden Arrows played an inspired fourth quarter Friday night before falling 16-13 to Northview in a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division game.
The Knights took a 16-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but William Newby scored on a 53-yard run and later tallied on a 5-yard run. Sullivan recovered the onside kickoff and had the ball with 1:58 to go.
But Northview had Braxton Sampson, who had already forced a safety and scored a 2-point conversion offensively. Sampson clinched the game with an interception for the Knights, who improved to 3-0 and 1-0 and will host West Vigo next Friday.
Sullivan, 1-2 and 0-1, and plays next Friday at North Putnam.
In other games:
• Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43 — At Clinton, the Wildcats found a last-minute opponent after Riverton Parke was forced to cancel the Milk Bucket game, but the team from Illinois proved explosive.
South Vermillion, 1-2, hosts another Illinois opponent next week when Marshall pays a visit.
• Linton 34, Monrovia 8 — At Monrovia, the Miners came back from an 8-6 halftime deficit to dominate the second half and improve to 3-0 for the season.
Linton plays next week at North Vermillion.
• Covington 60, North Vermillion 40 — At Cayuga, both Wabash River Conference teams continued their high-scoring ways.
The Trojans are now 2-1 both overall and in the conference and host Fountain Central next week. North Vermillion, 1-2 and 0-2, hosts Linton next week.
Soccer
• Vikings compete — At Bloomington, both West Vigo teams played Class 3A opponents at Hoosier Cup late Friday night.
The West Vigo boys lost 3-1 to Center Grove, while the girls lost 7-0 to Martinsville.
