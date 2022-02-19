Knights hold off Braves for 70-65 win

Both high school basketball coaches Saturday night were looking ahead after visiting Northview held off a Terre Haute South comeback for a hard-fought 70-65 win.
"The sectional draw is [Sunday] and we're still playing hard and getting after it," said coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves. "That makes us dangerous going into the postseason, when all the teams are 0-0."
"It's almost March," said coach Michael Byrum of the Knights. "There's a sense of urgency right now for every team in the state."
Northview's Braden Allen broke the game's second and last tie and provided the sixth lead change with a last-second 15-footer at the end of the fourth quarter to give the visitors a 17-15 lead, and they kept it the rest of the way. South never quit climbing the hill, however.
A 7-0 second-quarter run capped by a 3-pointer and then a steal and layup by Drew Cook — the game's leading scorer with 26 points — gave Northview its first double-figure lead at 29-19.
South got within 32-26 on pairs of free throws by Kyle Cottee and Parker Mahurin and a 3-pointer by Zayvion Baker before the Knights got the last basket of the first half. Consecutive 3-pointers by Baker, Amariyae Wilson and Mahurin — with a Northview basket between two of them — got the Braves within 36-35 early in the third quarter.
That period was Northview's best shooting quarter of the game, though. The Knights responded with a 9-1 run to increase its lead to 45-36, then scored eight straight shortly after that — five of the points by Cook — before Baker's 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the lead to 55-45 going into the final eight minutes.
Northview led 59-49, but a basket by T.J. Wilson and two free throws by Amariyae Wilson cut the lead to six. Then came a crucial and unfortunate sequence for the Braves.
A missed one-and-one that might have cut Northview's lead to four points was missed, and Nolan White drove for a basket at the other end. What might have been a four-point game was now an eight-point game. Then the Braves missed twice at the line, Allen drove for a three-point play and suddenly the lead was a double-figure one again at 64-53.
"In certain situations, we've got to get over the hump," Lewis said after the game. "Little mistakes."
South kept coming, and the Knights helped them by missing three straight one-and-ones. When Amariyae Wilson drove for a basket with less than seven seconds left, South had gotten within 68-65. Then Cook hit two clinching free throws.
"[The Braves] battled," Lewis said. "We didn't give up, we battled to the end. We were one or two possessions away from getting a W."
"Anything can happen on the road," said Byrum, who had two of his frontcourt starters foul out. "No lead is safe.
"I'm pleased with how we're playing," Byrum added. "I think we've turned a corner. We would've lost this game a couple of weeks ago."
Complementing Cook's scoring for Northview were Allen with 14 points, Landon Carr with 12 plus eight rebounds, Christian Roembke with nine points and White with six assists.
Amariyae Wilson led South with 20 points while Baker added 17 and Mahurin 12. Baker, maybe the shortest player on the court and almost certainly the lightest, was the game's leading rebounder with nine and Jude McCoskey pulled down eight.
For the second night in a row, South had a substantial edge in rebounding — and for the second night in a row, a lot of its offensive rebounds went unconverted.
