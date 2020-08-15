"It wasn't exactly what I was looking for, but it was my first cross country race."
That statement Saturday morning came from Northview freshman Gnister Grant, almost apologetic about her varsity girls high school cross country debut at the Valley Cross Kickoff hosted by Terre Haute South at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Just to clarify, Grant didn't beat Lowell junior Karina James to the finish line, but not many do. James was fourth in the state a year ago, undefeated until that race, is certainly a contender to win it all on the same course this Oct. 31, and she and Grant had their own personal 5,000-meter race Saturday while leaving the rest of the pack almost a minute behind them.
"I tried to keep up with the first pack as long as I could," Grant said. "I just couldn't handle it at the end."
"Gnister was upset about her last 60 meters," said Tim Rayle, Northview's girls coach. "She was upset because she got outkicked."
"I told her there's probably already a thread going around: 'Who is Gnister Grant?' " said Northview boys coach James Grounds, who has a freshman named Grant himself.
So although South's Matt Gambill and Cael Light were sixth and seventh in the boys race and Terre Haute North's boys had a strong showing, the day belonged to the Knights. Jcim Grant led the balanced Northview boys to third place among 28 teams — Westfield, a preseason top 10 team, was fourth, Grounds pointed out — and the Northview girls were fourth.
"We talked a lot about expectations," said Grounds, who wasn't surprised. "We thought that's where we should be, and that's where we were."
"We knew Franklin Community would be really strong," said Rayle. "It helped us today to know what we need to focus on . . . we're just training and plugging away."
South's one-two punch of the past two years showed Saturday that nothing's changed in that regard.
"I was pretty satisfied with it," said Gambill, a junior. "My goal was the top 10 and 16:30, and I got one of those [his time was 16:36] . . . Cael and I took it out pretty hard; it was a good day for the first time [in a meet]."
"We're focusing on training for the postseason," said Light, a senior. "It's good to have a person like Matt to train with."
"They've been our consistent spot the last couple of years," said South boys coach Josh Lee. "We've got several guys trying to take the next few spots . . . but in looking toward the sectional, we can see we've got a little work to do."
That latter statement may have been a reference to the Patriot boys, who placed sixth as a team (South was 10th) led by Dylan Zeck in 14th place.
"I thought we did real well for our first race," said Patriot coach Aaron Gadberry. "We're just happy to compete and have fun today."
"We're just glad we're back out running," West Vigo boys coach Bill Petscher agreed. "We're healthy and we're having fun."
Sullivan, Clay City, White River Valley and Linton also were in the boys race.
South's girls finished 13th, with West Vigo, Clay City and Linton also in the 22-team field.
"We're a very young team," said South coach Jon Lee. "We had freshmen as our No. 2 and No. 3 runners, and six of our 10 had never run a varsity race in their life. Right now, if the legs aren't dead tired we're not training the way we need to be for the end of the season . . . and all 10 finished as hard as they could."
The Braves, who also had their Senior Day for Aeryn Bradley, Light, Ben Kocher and Caleb Maris, are idle next week and will be at Shelbyville on Aug. 29. West Vigo has a home meet Thursday with Sullivan, North runs at Bloomfield next Saturday and Northview, Bloomington South and Edgewood have put together a three-team meet at Edgewood that day.
"South did a great job hosting this thing," Rayle added.
Girls results
Team scores — Franklin 70, Westfield 92, New Palestine 124, Northview 136, Jasper 152, Batesville 212, Pike 218, Brebeuf 231, West Lafayette 241, Brown County 271, Morgan Township 273, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 305, Terre Haute South 319, Maconaquah 341, Kouts 451, Evansville Reitz 457, Faith Christian 459, Bedford North Lawrence 460, West Vigo 522, Owen Valley 524, Clay City 543, Linton 664.
Top 10 — Karina James (Lowell) 19:02.5, Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:09.5, Andi VanMeter (J) 19:49.0, Haley Mansfield (WL) 19:51.7, Emma Mann (NP) 19:54.7, Lauren Klem (F) 20:02.7, Lillian Lacy (F) 20:10.2, Jenna Newton (F) 20:28.0, Kendall Martin (Breb) 20:31.3, Audrey Brinkruff (Greenfield-Central) 20:32.0.
Other Northview — Ellia Hayes 21:34, Halle Miller 21:49, Katie Morrison 21:54, Maisie Eldridge 22:08, Briley Shillings 22:48, Delaney Trout 24:24, Hannah Petscher 26:02, Madison Lovett 27:14.
Terre Haute South — Micah Peals 22:17, Demme Hancewicz 22:35, Madison Beaumont 22:52, Ava Rose 23:24, Sophia Ewen 23:41, Aeryn Bradley 23:51, Kaya Tanner 24:00, Caitlyn Strecker 24:25, Isabel Miklozek 26:09, Laurel Monser 26:20.
West Vigo — Maci Easton 23:15, Cassie Roush 23:30, Kaitlin Whitford 25:57, Sadie Herring 26:38, Sarah Callecod 27:20, Gwen Garman 27:41, Hailey Hillhouse 32:42, Whitley Hoesman 33:26.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 22:36, Carlee Unger 24:45, Olivia Owens 25:34, Cambri Booe 28:31, Tara Arthur 28:54, Celeah Burton 29:21.
Linton — Peyton Smith 24:55, Sara Cox 27:23, Payton Landis 29:51, Adriona Page 33:28, Lauren Bedwell 34:40, Chloe Weismann 37:15.
Boys results
Team scores — Carmel 49, Brebeuf 64, Northview 134, Westfield 138, Bloomington North 140, Terre Haute North 224, Jasper 286, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 292, Batesville 300, Terre Haute South 307, West Lafayette 309, Fishers 310, Lebanon 365, Greenfield-Central 375, Austin 383, Lafayette Jeff 441, Franklin 465, Pike 488, Brown County 513, Evansville Reitz 534, Sullivan 575, Bedford North Lawrence 692, North Putnam 692, Clay City 714, West Vigo 737, White River Valley 737, Brownstown Central 762, Linton 769.
Top 10 — Cole Mathison (Car) 15:53, Krishna Thirunavukkarasu (Breb) 16:14, Kai Connor (Wf) 16:24, Ezra Burrell (Breb) 16:30, Jake Fisher (Car) 16:34, Matt Gambill (THS) 16:36, Cael Light (THS) 16:45, Charlie Schuman (Car) 16:45, Nolan Bailey (BN) 16:52, Abe Eckman (J) 16:53.
Northview — Jcim Grant 16:56, Stuart Bennett 17:01, Thomas Chapman 17:03, Carter Mullenix 17:25, Hank Slater 17:48, Douglas Dillman 18:06, Braeden Knerr 18:16, Logan Graf 20:10, Hunter Strain 20:49, Camden Parkey 21:03.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:56, Ian Gadberry 17:15, Nolan White 17:47, Anthony Adams 18:03, Hayden McCarty 18:25, Patrick O'Connor 19:05, Reece Lady 19:26, Paul O'Connor 19:27, Evan Adams 19:40, Devin Vanvactor 19:41.
Other South — Mason Cranford 18:47, Tate Alcorn 19:00, Eric Haworth 19:18, Ethan Aidoo 19:18, Sean Donlan 19:48, Matthew Chaney 20:12, Gavin Oxley 21:02, Caleb Maris 22:59.
Sullivan — Dosson Lamb 17:32, Tim Lueking 19:30, Will King 19:47, Paul Lueking 19:57, Ryder Pinkston 21:16, Marcus Roshel 21:29, Ben McKinley 21:50, Jake Chastain 25:34.
Clay City — Jacob Hogg 19:29, Mason Laswell 20:19, Karter Neiswinger 20:21, Clay Brown 20:43, Wyatt Adams 21:13, Braydon Baumgartner 23:08.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 19:08, Levi Saude 19:56, Bryland Pape 21:03, Garrett Roush 21:35, Trae Scott 22:40, Terran Chrisman 25:21, Alex McKinney 26:46, Zane Collins 28:53.
White River Valley — Tucker Kirkhoff 19:37, Parker Stone 20:10, Trystin Kirkhoff 20:27, Max Hostetter 20:36, Brandt Driscol 25:10.
Linton — Jonathon Hayden 17:39, Matthew Hayden 22:16, Joe Palmer 23:12, Tyler Gordon 23:35, Ben McKee 25:38.
