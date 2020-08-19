Knights have experience they can rely on

One of the things that has knocked every high school football team for a loop with the COVID-19 crisis is lack of preparation time with their kids.
There was no spring and very little in the way of the usual summer workouts teams have to get acclimated and conditioned.
Teams that have experience on-hand will likely have a bigger advantage than ever and Northview is one school that has that coveted attribute.
Northview, 6-4 in 2019, returns starting quarterback Keegan Garrison and leading rusher Korbin Allen. And that’s a heckuva start.
“It’s always nice to have a lot of experience back, which we do, especially with the guys who handle the ball,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said. “That’s helped us out in a year that’s been so different with limited practice time.”
Allen rushed for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 and averaged 6.1 yards per carry. He and Garrison were a dual threat running out of Northview’s run-oriented offense. Garrison rushed for 334 yards and 11 touchdowns.
What is Raetz looking for in terms of honing their games?
“One huge one is leadership on and off the field. Keegan is a quiet kid by nature. He got better as last went along and we hope he picks up where he left off,” Raetz said.
Another important returning offensive contributor is Ilias Gordon, who caught 16 passes in 2019 and who could see time at fullback. Braxton Sampson will play tight end. Easton Morgan will play at a receiver spot. Tyler Heading and Josh Wright also will play receiver.
While Northview has returning talent at the offensive skill positions, it does have new roles to fill in other areas.
Sophomore Gabe Stopren will start at left tackle. Senior Dylan Zentko will man the other tackle position. Junior Colton McKee will start at right guard. Two other sophomores will start in center Devon Barnhart and left guard Dakota Mackey.
“The number one challenge we’ve had is losing the spring and June with these young guys up front. We’ve tried to keep things simple as far as blocking schemes. One thing to our advantage is they’re all smart kids who pick up things quickly,” Raetz said.
Defensively, four of Northview’s five top tacklers are back. Sampson anchors the linebacking corps. He had 85 tackles in 2019, 28 more than any other teammate.
Gordon, one of those leading tacklers, will play defensive end. Junior Isaac Torbert also returns to the line. Gabe Stopren will play defensive tackle. Kaleb Owens will also play at tackle.
Joining Sampson in the linebacking corps is McKee and Parker Jordan.
Morgan, Heading and Wright will be in the secondary.
Northview is currently short one game on its schedule. When the WIC reshuffled to go to Big and Small School Divisions, Northview picked up Edwardsburg, Michigan, as a nonconference foe. However, Michigan delayed football to the spring, so the Knights are still seeking a Sept. 25 opponent.
