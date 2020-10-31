Dylan Zeck learned an important lesson Saturday afternoon at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, the Terre Haute North sophomore said.
"The state [high school cross country] meet is not like any other meet," Zeck said, and hundreds of first-time participants no doubt agreed.
"It was really hard," said Northview freshman Gnister Grant, for example.
Cross country is not easy to begin with. And at the Gibson course on the final day of the season, the field is packed with teams and runners who are used to being top dogs (and the course is lined with rabid fans from throughout the state). Emotions and competitive juices play havoc with strategic plans.
"I got out way too hard," said Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill, for another example. "The adrenaline took me."
The flip side of that coin, though, is that it's sometimes hard for coaches to evaluate how their teams are performing relative to the rest of the field. Northview girls coach Tim Rayle, for example, was disappointed in how his team ran before he learned about team scores, and the Knights finished 14th, best showing in school history.
Northview's boys, crippled by injuries since the fall season started, also managed to better their showing from a year ago by placing 21st, while Gambill was 39th individually, Zeck 144th and South's Micah Peals 138th in girls competition.
No losers in this race, in other words.
"It wasn't the race I was expecting," Rayle said after Saturday morning's girls race. "We were totally off our game. We'll take it, and work on what we need to do for next year."
That was before he knew that his very young team, led most of the season by Grant and fellow freshman Ellia Hayes, had finished in the middle of the pack rather than near the bottom, which he hinted was his early fear.
"That was a lot better than I thought," Rayle admitted later in the day, "but as a coach, you always think you could do something different to get them into the top 10."
Northview's boys, who flirted with top-10 ranking early in the season, competed Saturday without three runners who would have been considered in the Knights' top seven earlier. Thomas Chapman — "our top runner since his sophomore year," coach James Grounds pointed out — suffered an injury at the Western Indiana Conference meet, Jared Parkey had been shut down earlier and freshman Dougie Dillman suffered a knee injury and was held out for precautionary reasons.
But, with junior Stuart Bennett leading the way, the Knights battled. "Stu has taken on the leadership role the last few weeks, and that will pay off next year," Grounds said.
Other than that? "It's a good thing that we had a season at all [because of COVID-19]," coach James Grounds said, "but we're limping on our spare tire right now . . . obviously [having runners missing] hurts the team quite a bit. But it's great that we still made it here; that says a lot for everyone. The guys kept fighting."
Grant was happy to hear that Lowell's Karina James had been the individual winner of the girls race. In her varsity debut in the season's first race at Gibson, Grant ran with James — undefeated the past two seasons other than her fourth-place finish at the state a year ago — for most of the way.
"There were two groups merging together, and it was hard to get out," the Northview freshman said, "so I tried staying with the group with me, and at the end I tried to pass as many as I could."
In the boys race, Angola junior Izaiah Steury led pretty much wire to wire, with Carmel's Kole Mathison his main competition early in the race and Highland's Lucas Guerra — who wound up finishing as the state runner-up for the second year in a row — also continually near the top.
And for awhile, so was Gambill.
"Not the race I wanted," said the South junior, who still had the best of his three state-finals finishes so far. "I wanted to start around 30th and work my way up [instead of what wound up being the opposite of that strategy]."
Carmel's girls and the Conference Indiana champion Columbus North boys won team titles. Mental Attitude Awards went to Abby Lynch of Brownsburg and Paul Stamm of Indianapolis Ritter.
• Senior disappointment — Three senior runners familiar to Wabash Valley cross country fans were not in Saturday's race for various reasons.
In the boys meet, Terre Haute South's Cael Light had qualified for another state finals but was not available, although Gambill paid tribute to his teammate and running partner by wearing the jersey that Light and Gambill both wore last season.
From the Western Indiana Conference, Chapman was absent from the Northview lineup and Edgewood's Annalyssa Crain, last year's state runner-up and maybe the biggest threat to James, couldn't finish her season with the Mustangs, although her younger sister placed 18th.
