The mission for Northview’s boys and girls basketball teams in their boys-girls doubleheader on Friday was simple.
The boys wanted to shake rust off. The girls wanted to make sure no rust set in.
It was a successful night on both fronts for the Knights. The girls prevailed 47-36 to improve to 5-1. The boys, making a belated debut after COVID-19 delays, made a statement with a 66-42 victory.
“We have a lot of rust and we [didn’t play] a scrimmage. It’s the first time we’ve played a game since the summer. I was pleased with our effort and focus,” Northview boys coach Michael Byrum said.
Caleb Swearingen had 16 points and 15 rebounds in the boys victory for Northview. Zeke Tanoos led West Vigo with 12 points.
Audri Spencer paced the Knights with 18 points and five steals in the girls game. The Vikings were led by Kaylee Stepp and Katelynn Fennell with 10 points.
Boys
• Northview 66, West Vigo 42 – The Knights are one of the last teams in Indiana to make their debut. At first? It looked it.
West Vigo broke away late in the first quarter to lead 12-8 at the end of it. In a physical game, the shorter Vikings didn’t shrink from taking it to the basket and they also forced Northview turnovers.
The Knights, however, are an experienced bunch. And they relied on one of their most dependable players to take command of the game.
Swearingen had nine of his points and eight of his rebounds in the second quarter. He was the key cog in a 16-5 run that swung the game permanently in Northview’s favor. The Knights led 27-18 at halftime.
“That’s what we expect from Caleb. We have one of the few four-year starting players in the state. He’s played a lot of basketball and he’s a skilled player. We’re going to lean on him,” Byrum said.
Northview’s depth also shone through. The Knights have an assembly line of bulky, but skilled, bigs, and West Vigo just couldn’t match Northview physically.
Fouls piled up and West Vigo also lost a bit of poise. Two technical fouls were called on Vikings.
“They’re a very experienced team. I was disappointed that we didn’t keep our poise well,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said. “We had a couple of bad breaks and lost focus on what we were doing.”
The closest the Vikings (0-3) got to the Knights in the second half was seven as the Knights hit the Vikings with a collective punch. All but two Knights who played in the second half scored.
West Vigo’s difficult early schedule continues on Tuesday when it plays at Terre Haute North.
For Northview? They jump right back into the fire on Saturday afternoon as they have a showdown with fellow Western Indiana Conference power Sullivan.
“It’s a great opportunity to see were we’re at, especially mentally. We have to get on the bus at 10 a.m. tomorrow. It’s a great test. We have high goals and if we obtain those goals? We have to test ourselves,” Byrum said.
• Northview 47, West Vigo 36 — The Knights’ girls were fresh off a sweep of Terre Haute South, including a 40-point win in the second game. Momentum maintenance was important against a Vikings team that is off to their best start in ages.
The first quarter laid out the promise both teams have. There were seven lead changes and one tie and eight different scorers got involved on both teams. The result was a 13-all deadlock that had been earned by both teams.
The first quarter was also physical and that continued with quite a bit more bite in the second period. Shots stopped falling for both teams.
The difference for Northview was that it completely cut off the middle for West Vigo’s scorers and the Knights were able to get to the rim. Northview didn’t convert many field goals, but they were able to get to the line, and the Knights gradually built their advantage to 21-13 at halftime. The Knights pitched a second-quarter shootout.
“We were not very tough in the second quarter. That was our undoing,” West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said.
The game got back to even-steven in the third period. West Vigo used a 6-0 spurt towards the end of the quarter to cut its deficit to five. Maci Easton scored two of the buckets.
It remained at that margin until the 2:43 mark. A Spencer steal and three-point opportunity at the other end (the free throw was missed), put Northview up seven. Then Spencer stole another West Vigo pass and it was eventually converted into a pair of Hannah Dawson free throws to make it a nine-point lead.
“Audri is important. When she plays well, we play well. Same with [Macey] Timberman. Hannah Dawson gets every single rebound. Sydney [Maurer] chased Stepp all night. It’s a group effort,” Northview coach Zack Keyes said.
West Vigo never went away, but couldn’t get its deficit under seven points.
“I thought West Vigo played really well. [West Vigo coach Jonathan] Kirchoff has done a nice job with that group. In the past, in a game like that, that team would fold, but they just didn’t. They’ve grown up,” Keyes said.
