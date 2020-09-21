Erica Garrison is of the opinion that her Northview High School volleyball team, a bigger school with a bigger schedule, should not lose to Clay City, not even a set.
Garicke Rubin feels the Clay County rivalry — and the breast cancer fund raising that accompanies it every season — should bring out the best in his team.
So neither coach was overly thrilled at the conclusion of Monday night's match in the Eel Dome, won 3-1 by the visiting Knights in a gym adorned with plenty of pink (including both uniforms) and lots of tinted hair on both sides of the net.
"We're not mentally tough," Garrison said, after a 25-20 third-set win for the Eels came after two 25-13 sets in favor of her Knights. "If we dig ourselves in a hole, we can't get out of it."
"We didn't play well," said Rubin, who said the third-set success was the what he'd envisioned for the entire match. "We didn't control the aspect you have to control, which is serve-receive [Northview had 17 aces for the match, five each by Katy Anderson and Addie Bowman]."
For the first two sets, the Knights looked nothing like a team that entered the match with just two wins for the season. "We've played some pretty tough competition [with an inexperienced roster]," Garrison pointed out.
The visitors bolted to a 12-3 lead in the first set, although the Eels did battle back to within 13-7, 15-9 and 16-10 and were still within 19-12 before the Knights shut the door. The second set was even more one-sided, Northview taking a 21-5 lead.
But the third set began evenly, and then Clay City senior Tori Schopmeyer found her rhythm. Schopmeyer had four straight kills in moving Clay City from an 8-5 deficit into the lead, and finished the set with 10 kills and a block. The Knights rallied to retake the lead on a four-point service run by Anderson, only to have the Eels respond with a service run of their own — by Schopmeyer, who also had two aces. Northview's confidence was gone, Clay City's had returned, and it looked like a nail-biter might be in the cards the rest of the way.
Then Northview's longtime assistant, Greg Mogan, stepped up.
"He told [the Knights] it was them shooting themselves in the foot," Garrison said.
The fourth set was still up for grabs for awhile, with Schopmeyer getting three early kills including back-to-back hammers that brought the home team within 7-5. But then Northview's Audrey Lee went on a five-point service run with Destiny Burns adding a kill and a block, and order had been restored from the Knights' perspective. Northview led 20-9 on its way to a 25-11 conclusion.
"We're a rhythm team, and when we get our rhythm we can get rolling," said Rubin, who mentioned Northview's serving as one reason that rhythm was hard to attain.
The Knights' tipping game — Natalie Bell dinked her way to perhaps a career-high 14 kills — also was effective, Rubin added. "[The Knights] found open spots, which is what you're supposed to do," he said.
But, the Clay City coach added, "The game means nothing. [The fund raising] is what the night's all about. The Clay community is awesome, even this year with the limitations of COVID."
Northview=25=25=20=25
Clay City=13=13=25=11
Highlights — For Northview, Addie Bowman had 36 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 13 points and 5 aces; Katy Anderson 32 digs, 3 assists, 15 points and 5 aces; Audrey Lee 13 kills, 12 digs, an assist, 14 points and 3 aces; Natalie Bell 14 kills, 4 digs, 3 points and an ace; Destiny Burns 13 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks and 2 points; Saylor Clark 6 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 points and 2 aces; Maizie Pell 5 digs, 3 kills, 3 blocks and 2 points; Millie Pell 9 digs and a point; and Makayla Barger 3 points and an ace.
For Clay City, Tori Schopmeyer had 19 kills, 14 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 5 points and 3 aces; Callie Ream 23 assists, 8 digs, a kill, 4 points and 3 aces; Ashley Weber 14 digs, 8 points and 2 aces; Emily Hyatt 14 digs, 4 kills and 3 points; Hannah Colburn 12 digs and a point; Jade Johnson 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, an assist, 3 points and an ace; Emma Murphy 6 digs and a point; and Abbi Jo Grupe 2 digs and a block.
JV — Northview won 25-11, 25-17.
Next — Clay City (5-10) plays Tuesday at Parke Heritage. Northview (3-17) hosts South Putnam on Thursday.
