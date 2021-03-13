A high school basketball game with 14 lead changes in its first half Saturday morning got one-sided in the first two minutes of the third quarter, when Northview pulled away for a 63-52 win over Beech Grove in a semifinal game of the Class 3A Greencastle Regional.
The Knights earned the right to meet sixth-ranked Guerin Catholic for the championship Saturday night, the Golden Eagles winning the second game over a cold-shooting Greencastle team 52-41.
"We knew we could play better," Northview junior Ethan DeHart said when asked about his team's halftime discussion. "We wanted to give it our all in the third quarter, blow it open, and if we did that we knew we could win."
Few plans have been better executed than that one. Leading 24-23 at intermission, a press-breaking layup by Jacob Fowler providing the game's 14th lead change just before intermission, the Knights opened that critical third quarter with a drive through the Beech Grove press by Caleb Swearingen for a three-point play — the 27-23 score matched the biggest lead by either team to that point — followed by a 3-pointer by DeHart and a driving layup by Brevin Cooper. Now it was 32-23, and the Beech Grove team that had gone toe-to-toe with the Knights for the first 16 minutes was never again closer than seven points.
"I didn't think early on that we handled [Beech Grove's] press very well," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said after the game. "We let [the Hornets] speed us up. But for the most part, it was a good game on both ends [of the court]."
DeHart, who had been held scoreless in the sectional championship win a week earlier, wound up as the game's leading scorer with 17 very welcome points.
"It felt great," he said after the game, "just getting back in the swing of things, getting a good game back. Hopefully I can stay that way."
As coaches love to say, though, it was a team effort all the way. Cooper scored 15 with a game-high 10 rebounds; Drew Cook had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Swearingen scored 11; and Fowler, also scoreless a week ago, had six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
"We're a talented team," Byrum said after the game. "Sometimes we're just not consistent."
"I'm feeling pretty good," said Cook, whose last nine quarters (fourth quarter vs. Brownstown Central plus 25 points in the sectional championship game) may have been his best of the season. "It's all my teammates. They boost my confidence every night . . . I try to help the team out any way I can."
Jadyn Curry had 15 points, Jeremiah Alexander 13 and Gavin Mitchell 12 for the Hornets, who shot just 35% and were massacred on the boards by the Knights; rebounding was a point of emphasis in Northview practices all week.
"Our mission is to win the regional," Byrum concluded, "and we gave ourselves an opportunity to do that."
In the second game, Greencastle never fully recovered from a disastrous first quarter that ended with the Tiger Cubs trailing 12-2 and having top scorers Brody Whitaker and Nick Sutherlin both in foul trouble.
The host team actually tied the score 27-27 late in the third quarter, but Guerin scored the next seven points and never trailed again. Whitaker concluded his record-breaking career with 21 points, including all 14 of his team's in the fourth quarter, and Sutherlin added 12.
