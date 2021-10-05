Knights, Braves lose in boys sectional

After Northview lost to Bedford North Lawrence 4-2, Terre Haute South’s boys soccer team gave Bloomington South the sting of season-ending elimination in the postseason last season.
It was the Panthers that returned the favor this year.
Bloomington South started hot and didn’t let up in its 5-0 win over Terre Haute South in a IHSAA Class 3A sectional quarterfinal Tuesday at Terre Haute North, doing the season double over its Conference Indiana rival with a dose of revenge to boot.
Bloomington South won the regular-season meeting 4-2 on Oct. 9, but THS appeared to be hitting a new late-season stride with a combined 13-0 winning margin in its final two regular-season matches. That positivity was reflected in Braves coach John Stephens’ game plan, where he thought his team was in shape to be competitive Tuesday.
Instead, it’s his Braves that were sent home packing.
“The game plan of what we’ve been working on the last four games was a lot more movement through the midfield and switching fields,” Stephens said. “And they pressured us so much that we had a hard time finding that space and getting the ball to our midfielders.”
A burly squad that looked sound both on the ball and off it, Bloomington South dominated possession and wore down Terre Haute South throughout the game, largely taking the Braves’ top goal scorers (Ashton Hayne and Grant Esper) out of the match from the start.
The Panthers took time to get going — only outshooting the Braves 4-1 in the first half — but once the floodgates opened, they stayed open.
Five different players netted for the Panthers, who got their first goal via a shot from midfielder Sebastian Brena-Ochoa with 11:35 left in the first half. Brena-Ochoa contributed to the second goal, as well, with his free kick directed onto the foot of teammate C.J. Santiago roughly seven minutes later to double Bloomington South’s tally headed into halftime.
The pace continued in the second 40 minutes as the Panthers got goals from Nathan Zurgace, Ethan Kiang and Bryce Taylor to complete the rout. It was the Braves largest defeat of the season since losing 7-1 in its season opener to Indianapolis North Central.
“Bloomington South is a tough tournament team,” Stephens said. “They come to play in the tournament, it doesn’t really matter how you do against them in the season. ... They are looking to come away with the trophy at the end, and they brought it to us for 80 minutes and pressured us for 80 minutes.”
Stephens noted that part of the result could be attributed to the Braves’ youth. A much more experienced team when it made it to a regional championship a year ago, Terre Haute South graduates only seven of its 25-man roster this time around.
On if the Braves’ future is bright, Stephens said that he’s seen this play out before in his program.
“It reminds me a lot of where we were three years ago with a lot of sophomores starting and young and having trouble,” Stephens said. “And then the last two years we’ve competed with everybody. So yeah, I’m excited for what the future holds.”
