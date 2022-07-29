Knights, Braves look like early golf leaders

August will be just a few hours old when the girls high school golf season begins Monday at various locations throughout Indiana, and the amount of official practice time the girls have had at that point will be considerably fewer hours than that.
Friday was the first practice date on the Indiana High School Athletic Association calendar, Monday the first contest date, and Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview all play in tournaments that day.
West Vigo, on the other hand, will have its first team meeting and practice on Monday.
North and South play in the Seeger Invitational at Harrison Hills in Attica, while Northview will play at Deer Creek in the Plainfield Invitational.
Here's what is known so far about those four teams.
• Northview — The Knights ruled the Wabash Valley last fall, winning the sectional on their own Forest Park course by 36 strokes and finishing ahead of North and South in the regional at Smock Golf Course.
Brooklee Bussing, Northview's team leader and the sectional medalist, has graduated, but coach Josh Trout has the rest of his 2021 postseason lineup back and ready to go.
Karsyn Kikta, Kyla Fox, Audrey Jackman and Grace Mishler are seniors in their third year of varsity competition.
"They have worked hard over the summer and have played in multiple junior and local tournaments," Trout said. "They are very excited about the upcoming season."
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots defeated South in the tiebreaker for second place in the sectional last year, and were three shots ahead of the Braves in regional competition. Since then, however, North has suffered a pair of significant losses.
Coach Brent Mier had a job change recently and will be unable to return as the Patriots' coach, and one of the top players from last year's team has transferred to the other end of town.
Walker Smith, a former North player and the boys coach at South Vermillion recently, was named as the North coach earlier this week and was available for the start of practice on Friday.
• Terre Haute South — Coach Cara Stuckey is still hoping to find some high school players who can beat her, but the 17-time Women's City champion appears to have a team that can battle Northview for honors locally.
That transfer from North is junior Rylee Roscoe, a regular in the Patriot lineup a year ago and this summer's Junior City champion. Another junior, Abi English, was runner-up to Roscoe in the junior tournament, and those two figure to lead the way for the Braves.
Although No. 1 player Grace Kidwell graduated from Stuckey's lineup, there are other veterans: juniors Presley White, Fin Sawyer and Abby Clark and sophomore Gabbie Blakeney got a lot of playing time, and there are other returnees and a few freshmen fighting for spots of their own.
"We will look for Rylee and Abi to lead us and others to step up this season to round out our team scores," Stuckey reported.
• West Vigo — The Vikings had just three players who participated in last year's sectional, and coach Chris Cassell will see his 2022 team for the first time on Monday.
West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson said that six girls have indicated they will be at Monday's meeting. If the Vikings don't battle for sectional honors as a team, junior Zoey Hopkins figures to contend for individual honors in most of the events she plays in.
