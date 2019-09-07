Northview teams had the best Wabash Valley showings Saturday morning, when some of the state’s best runners visited LaVern Gibson Championship Course for the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview meet in high school cross country.
Seven top-25 boys teams were included among the 26 in the varsity boys race, in which fourth-ranked Homestead nipped third-ranked Fishers for the team title. Northview was ninth, Terre Haute North 10th — both ahead of 20th-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral — and Terre Haute South 12th, with Clay City competing with the big schools and finishing 25th.
Just three top-25 girls teams — including the 25th-ranked Knights — were in the girls field, with 13th-ranked Brebeuf winning ahead of 20th-ranked Cathedral. Northview was sixth — nipped by Crown Point on a sixth-runner score — with South 10th, Clay City 14th and North 15th.
Fewer schools elected to compete in the 1A-3A competition, in which Lebanon got a first-place boys team, a second-place girls team and both individual winners. West Vigo’s boys were seventh among 18 teams and the Viking girls were ninth out of 12 girls teams fielding complete teams.
A former Viking, Damon Kesler of Shakamak, was runner-up in the boys 1A-3A competition, just ahead of Sullivan’s Dossan Lamb, while South’s Lily Barton had the Valley’s best varsity performance by coming home 10th in the girls race.
”It was hot, but it was fast,” the South senior said after her race. “I felt really good with how I ran . . . it was a tough race but a good race.”
Barton and teammate Micah Peals went out with the leaders and did a pretty good job of maintaining. “If I feel good, I want to get a good start and keep it,” Barton said.
”That’s what we do at this race,” South girls coach Jon Lee explained later. “It’s a good test, and Lily came through . . . got into the zone.”
”I thought [the Knights] had a pretty good day,” said Northview girls coach Conor Strain, who had Evie Noel and Briley Shillings right behind Barton. “We have a couple with some nagging pains, but they got through.”
”We’re getting better,” said North girls coach Jim Cottom. “Our No. 1, Lauren Zeck, knocked a minute off her time the last time she was here [at the Cross Kickoff three weeks earlier] . . . but we’ve got a ways to go.”
South employed the same strategy in the boys race, but the quality of competition meant Matt Gambill and Cael Light were just 15th and 20th, still the Wabash Valley leaders.
”Overall I think we ran well as a team,” said South coach Josh Lee, “but there was a lot of good competition. We fought hard, especially Matt Gambill . . . in competition like this, you can get pulled out with some really good guys.”
Northview was without Braden Norris, one of its senior leaders, but still had enough depth to beat its Vigo County rivals — and Cathedral.
”It wasn’t a perfect race,” coach James Grounds said. “[The Knights] didn’t run how they could have. We went out a little too conservative, and then we ran out of real estate [trying to catch up].”
Aaron Gadberry, coach of North’s boys, was fairly happy with his team’s showing.
”I think we showed a lot of improvement today,” Gadberry said. “Our top two guys [Nolan White and Dylan Zeck] did a really good job. We just need to close that gap between those two and the next couple . . . but we’re getting better.”
Several of the Wabash Valley teams compete this coming weekend at the Eagle Classic at Brown County, running on the semistate course.
1A-3A boys
Team scores — Lebanon 63, Vincennes Lincoln 92, Barr-Reeve 93, Sullivan 155, Brown County 162, Seeger 195, West Vigo 216, Mitchell 224, Shakamak 243, Western Boone 246, Evansville Mater Dei 250, Beech Grove 256, Greencastle 322, Linton 363, North Central 397, North Montgomery 409, Riverton Parke 445, Washington 468, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion incomplete.
Top 10 — Zachary West (Leb) 17:02, Damon Kesler (Shak) 17:10, Dossan Lamb (Sul) 17:23, Colton Collier (WB) 17:29, Connor Heller (BR) 17:30, Chase Austin (BC) 17:30, Bryce Murphy (BR) 17:40, Kolton Pearson (See) 17:50, Jonathan Hayden (Lin) 17:51, J.D. Hawks (Leb) 18:06.
Other Sullivan — Riley Smith 18:34, Preston Anthony 18:57, Timothy Lueking 20:10, Grant Alexander 20:27, Walker Brocksmith 20:52.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 18:24, Levi Saude 18:45, Griffin Akers 18:52, Trae Scott 21:09, Jude Moore 22:14, Patrick Stewart 23:08.
Other Shakamak — John Gould 19:53, Preston May 20:17, Jordan Ray 20:32, Chris McDonald 21:29, Peyton Yeryar 21:41, Michael Miller 21:49, Logan Burris 22:25, Logan Agee 22:30, Andrew Miller 22:42, Jostin Collins 23:00, Brayson Shipman 23:40, Colin Barber 25:00, Brenton Johnson 28:09, Bron Lambermont 29:39, Kody Slough 29:40.
Greencastle — Ian Frank 18:58, Andrew Adams 20:29, Tyler Adams 20:31, Caden Gasway 21:11, Justin Evans 23:55, Elijah Standers 24:15.
Other Linton — Mathew Hayden 20:44, Cody Neff 22:42, Ben McKee 23:55, Joe Palmer 23:56, Ethan Hall 24:29.
North Central — Zack Weir 19:00, Adam Walker 20:29, Will Roberts 23:02, Brandon Lee 25:08, Wyatt Harris 31:56.
Riverton Parke — Brandon Todd 19:43, Kyle Myers 21:47, Ashton Hines 24:14, A.J. Riddle 26:39, Steven Shepherd 29:04.
Parke Heritage — Trevor Thompson 20:46, Josh McCullough 20:58, Blake Harris 21:01, Ethan Fleener 22:55.
South Vermillion — Nolan Williams 21:51, Easton Terry 23:21, Jason Spurr 24:49.
1A-3A girls
Team scores — Barr-Reeve 73, Lebanon 77, Western Boone 77, Brown County 79, Shakamak 80, Seeger 161, Mitchell 189, Vincennes Lincoln 229, West Vigo 244, Sullivan 247, North Montgomery 257, North Central 312; Linton, South Vermillion, Riverton Parke and Parke Heritage incomplete.
Top 10 — Murphy Adams (Leb) 19:20, Audrey Knoper (WB) 19:24, Makenna Pruett (BR) 19:54, Lilly Linneweber (Shak) 20:15, Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 20:49, Jacy Collins (Shak) 21:06, Hadley Gradolf (BC) 21:10, Melissa Wagler (BR) 21:19, Katie Wagler (BR) 21:21, Andrea Graber (BR) 21:22.
Other Shakamak — Carly Reynolds 23:18, Mahayla Boram 23:30, Jaci Stone 23:35, Natalie Long 24:09, Hannah Walters 24:29, Jada Huff 24:47, Abbi Gamble 31:01.
West Vigo — Sara Callecod 22:26, Sadie Herring 26:22, Whitley Hoesman 28:26, Kaelyn Hensley 31:30, Gretchen Parson 32:30.
Sullivan — Hanna Burkhart 22:39, Sydney McCammon 27:01, Josie Gettinger 27:54, Payton Dugan 32:44, Gracie Chickadaunce 32:59.
North Central — Kayla Goldsworthy 28:09, Mellorie Cochran 28:09, Alexa Crouch 33:04, Sarah Harris 33:42, Raygann Richards 36:27.
South Vermillion — Addyson Lindsey 24:16, Kerrigan Minor 27:21, Haley Wanninger 27:30, Colby Matherly 32:44.
Linton — Sarah Cox 27:19, Adriona Page 29:16, Shelby Hicks 34:37, Carra Brinson 35:49.
Riverton Parke — Kelsie Blair 27:45, Emily Mager 30:13.
Parke Heritage — Chloe Hardman 30:36, Bailey Bollinger 30:57.
Varsity boys
Team scores — Homestead 81, Fishers 85, Center Grove 128, Valparaiso 150, Zionsville 151, Crown Point 186, Westfield 207, Wabash 265, Northview 276, Terre Haute North 305, Indianapolis Cathedral 316, Terre Haute South 321, Avon 329, Castle 391, Pike 398, Portage 435, Evansville Memorial 456, Tell City 489, Danville 511, Evansville Reitz 538, Decatur Central 539, Guerin Catholic 557, Washington 696, Mooresville 725, Clay City 740, Evansville Central 793.
Top 10 — Nick Hruskoci (IC) 15:51, Jarred Neff (H) 15:56, Logan Cole (Z) 15:57, Jesus Garcia (Z) 15:57, Genesio Christofanelli (CP) 16:01, Nathaniel Beeler (A) 16:06, Keegan Stuckey (H) 16:10, Jack Acton (V) 16:20, Will Clark (F) 16:23.
Northview — Thomas Chapman 16:58, Carter Mullenix 17:07, Stuart Bennett 17:08, Corbin Butts 17:14, Jared Parkey 17:56, Hank Slater 18:34, Logan Graf 18:58, Braeden Knerr 19:04, Hunter Strain 19:05, Xander Shillings 19:17, Zach Hapenny 19:28, Miles Haviland 19:56.
Terre Haute North — Nolan White 16:53, Dylan Zeck 16:57, Anthony Adams 17:20, Ian Gadberry 17:32, Patrick O’Conner 18:13, Hayden McCarty 18:15, Isaac Ross 18:44, Devin Vanvactor 18:44, Alex Ross 18:53, Paul O’Conner 18:56, Evan Adams 18:59, Colin Trausch 21:33.
Terre Haute South — Matt Gambill 16:31, Cael Light 16:37, Trey Browne 17:44, Isaac Hults 17:46, Eric Haworth 18:19, Mason Cranford 18:44, Timothy Smith 18:49, Tate Alcorn 19:27, Gavin Oxley 19:58, Sean Donlan 20:13, Nick Bement 20:37, Nathan McIntyre 20:39.
Clay City — Jacob LaFary 18:35, Jacob Hogg 18:55, Mason Laswell 19:20, Wyatt Adams 19:34, Karter Neiswinger 19:44, Clay Brown 20:15, Daniel Lowder 20:16, Ashton Schultz 20:26, travis Clark 21:30, Josh Heck 22:17, Braydon Baumgartner 22:25, Brock Skelton 23:30, Wesley Langley 24:00.
Varsity girls
Team scores — Brebeuf 82, Indianapolis Cathedral 116, Westfield 117, Pike 134, Crown Point 137, Northview 137, Avon 190, Center Grove 221, Guerin Catholic 227, Terre Haute South 254, Evansville Memorial 287, Perry Meridian 342, Danville 375, Clay City 389, Terre Haute North 398, Castle 427, Evansville Reitz 456, Mooresville 535, Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo 542.
Top 10 — Madeline Keller (B) 18:22, Zoe Simmons (B) 18:51, Maddie Rusin (CP) 19:04, Gracie Carr (IC) 19:10, Jaelyn Burgos (CP) 19:25, Bridget Gallagher (GC) 19:39, Jessica Velez (P) 19:41, Audrey McKinney (IC) 19:46, Allison Morphew (EM) 19:48, Lily Barton (THS) 19:49.
Northview — Evie Noel 20:02, Briley Shillings 20:03, Katie Morrison 20:27, Maisie Eldridge 21:19, Halle Miller 21:41, Lindy Berry 23:32, Yahaira Martinez 24:19, Delaney Trout 25:43, Hannah Slater 29:25, Abby Bailey 30:07, Brianna Langdon 32:20, Addie Goodwin 36:10.
Other South — Micah Peals 20:28, Ava Rose 22:05, Crispin Ewen 22:17, Malory Yatsko 22:54, Sophia Ewen 23:06, Aeryn Bradley 23:14, Kaya Tanner 23:45, Sonya Woolston 24;10, Maddie Klink 25:20, Emma Shober 25:26.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 21:18, Carlee Unger 21:57, Lauren Thomas 22:32, Cambri Booe 23:36, Tara Arthur 24:58, Elyssa Secrest 25:26, Celeah Burton 26:02, Jadison Robinson 37:58.
Terre Haute North — Lauren Zeck 21:12, Binlee McCloud 22:13, Emma Holder 23:15, Nahlee Gordon 23:57, Hannah McBride 24:03, Dru White 24:49, Haylee Chumley 25:53.
Boys XC team placed 7th of 18 scored teams in the 1-3A division of the State Preview meet at Lavern Gibson Pacing the Vikings were Bryce Stateler(13), Levi Saude(20), Griffin Akers(22) with Trae Scott, Jude Moore, and Patrick Stewart following.Complete results at TimingMD.net The Vikings next run at Brown County in the Eagle Classic next Saturday
