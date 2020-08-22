High school volleyball players from Terre Haute North and Northview exited the facilities at Plainfield in totally different states of mind Saturday afternoon, perhaps surprisingly so.
The Patriots beat the Knights for the second time in three days Saturday morning in each team's first match in the Blue Pool at the Plainfield Invitational, then played competitively against eventual pool winner Perry Meridian, while the winless Knights lost their second match of the day to Loogootee.
But although Northview also lost to Perry Meridian, ending the Knights' day at 0-3, the Knights played a strong second set against the Falcons that may have answered some questions. The Patriots, on the other hand, fell behind Loogootee — ranked third in the Class A preseason poll, incidentally — early and decisively in both sets and didn't have a chance to play for third place.
Perry Meridian played the host Quakers later Saturday in the championship match, while Loogootee met Indianapolis North Central for third place. The other teams in the Red Pool were Ben Davis, which finished 1-2, and Greenwood, which had an 0-3 day.
"We played very well against Northview," North coach Shelby Crncic said. "We did well against Perry Meridian; we stepped up to their level, but they went on one little run."
The first-year Patriot coach almost had to be coaxed into those statements, however, because North's performance against the Lions led to a postmatch venting session.
"We definitely struggled today," Crncic said after the team meeting. "Hopefully after talking to each other we'll figure out how to gel as a team."
Inexperienced Northview had gotten a second dose of bad COVID-19 news before making the trip when freshman setter Addie Bowman was quarantined. Maizie Pell, one of the team's few experienced players, had been quarantined earlier and is still shy of her 10-practice requirement to return. "I feel like the [Indiana High School Athletic Association] should waive that rule in cases like this," coach Erica Garrison of the Knights said.
Plan B for the Knights became veteran Katy Anderson moving back to the setter's role she has fulfilled in the past, but after the first set against Perry Meridian, Garrison turned to Plan C.
Freshman Kenzie Crabb took over the setter job for the second set, Anderson moved back to her libero position — and the Knights played well. The second set was 18-18 before the Falcons pulled away.
"We ended the day laughing and smiling," Garrison said. "Our last game was by far our best, so it was a good note to end on. The players learned a lot today, and I learned a lot today as a coach."
Northview visits Parke Heritage on Monday — still without Maizie Pell — while North opens Conference Indiana play on Tuesday at Bloomington South.
