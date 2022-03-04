Northview enjoyed a 61-46 victory over Owen Valley in the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional semifinals on Friday night. Scoring opened in the first quarter when Nolan White scored a layup with 7:10 remaining giving Northview a lead of 2-0. Owen Valley responded with a Caden Gonser three-pointer with 6:55 remaining in the first which gave them a 3-2 lead. Northview’s Braden Allen knocked down a 3-pointer giving the Knights a 5-3 lead with 4:01 remaining.
“We had a lot of nerves in the first half,” said Northview coach Michael Byrum. “We had to get that out of our system. We didn’t play as well as we should have in the first half.”
Allen then scored again on a layup which gave them a 7-3 lead. After a pair of Owen Valley free throws the score was 9-5 in favor of the Knights. The first quarter concluded with the two squads tied at nine.
The second quarter opened with back-to-back fouls by both teams. Drew Cook opened scoring in the second quarter for the Knights with a 3-pointer giving them a 12-9 lead with 6:42 remaining. The Patriots responded with a Cayden Paquette layup which cut Northview’s lead to 12-11. The second quarter was back-and-forth and ended with an 18-16 Northview lead.
“We’re a team that usually shoots the ball well,” said Owen Valley head coach Jon Neill. “We didn’t make shots we normally make. We make those shots maybe it’s a different game.”
The Knights opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run before Owen Valley scored its first points.
“The 10-0 run was huge,” said Byrum. “Especially after that slow first half. Coming out and having immediate success after halftime was a huge key for us.”
Landon Carr opened the scoring in the second half with a mid-range jump shot giving the Knights a 20-16 lead with 7:17 remaining in the third. Northview responded with another score from Allen. Carr then scored another layup with 5:02 remaining giving Northview a 24-16 lead. Zackary Hamilton scored the first points for Owen Valley in the third quarter with a layup cutting their deficit to 26-18 with 4:04 remaining.
“They [Northview] came out in a trap in the second half,” explained Neill. “It didn’t cause us to turn over the ball or anything but it put a lot of pressure on our offense.”
The third quarter ended with Northview leading 32-23. The fourth quarter opened with back-to-back 3-point shots by Northview’s Cook and Owen Valley’s Elijah Wood. The Knight’s scored again with a Cook 3-pointer making the score 39-26. After a couple of Patriot free throws Cook scored another 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining in the contest which gave the Knights a 42-28 lead.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Patriots enjoyed a 3-pointer from Rhet Heckman cutting its’ deficit to 52-39 with 3:33 remaining in the competition. Northview responded with a free throw. Owen Valley scored another Paquette layup with 3:12 remaining which made the score 54-41.
After Friday night's victory, Northview will continue its’ season on Saturday in the IHSAA 3A boys’ basketball sectional championship against Brownstown Central.
