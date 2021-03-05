Edgewood and Northview advanced to the championship game of the Class 3A Owen Vallley Sectional with 2-point victories Friday night, the Mustangs winning 49-47 on a last-second shot over South Vermillion and the Knights keeping Brownstown Central from doing the same in a 54-52 decision.
Senior stars were the story in both games. It was Edgewood's Coleman Sater who drove the floor for the winning basket after a tying 3-pointer by South Vermillion's Lucas Uselman, and it was Northview's senior pair of Brevin Cooper and Caleb Swearingen who led the Knights back from a double-figure deficit and who came up big defensively in the last 12 seconds.
Brownstown Central had battled back from being down 10 with less than two minutes to play and got the ball with 12.2 seconds left on a deflected in-bounds pass. But the Braves couldn't get the ball to freshman Jack Benter — who had already scored 36 points, and did we mention he's a freshman — in those final seconds, and another Brownstown player missed the final shot.
"Caleb and Brevin tag-teamed [Benter] a little bit," ooach Michael Byrum of the Knights said afterward. "He's a special player."
Benter was 10 for 14 from the field, and it seemed the better the Knights guarded him the better he shot. With him leading the way, Brownstown had a 24-13 lead early in the second quarter and a 29-21 advantage at halftime.
Just like they had against West Vigo two nights earlier, however, the Knights dominated the third quarter and took the lead at 33-32 — the senior stars splitting the 12 points equally.
"When you have good seniors [and Brownstown Central didn't have any seniors], they shine in March," Byrum said.
The Northview lead grew to 38-34, but Brownstown fought back within a point at the third stop, and the lead changed hands four times at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Northview took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Drew Cook, the first three of his eight crucial fourth-quarter points, and that started a 13-2 run for a 53-43 lead. Benter hit a 3-pointer and six free throws while the Knights were 1 for 4 at the foul lines to set up the ending.
Benter, who scored every Brownstown point in the second half, had no double-figure help. The Knights got 17 points from Swearingen, 15 from Cooper and 10 from Cook.
"Our guys have been through a lot, especially the seniors," Byrum said. "They've seen it all . . . [at halftime] we just talked about the things we needed to do better."
In the opener, South Vermillion ended the first quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 16-8 lead, Uselman scoring 11 with two steals in the period, and held the advantage the rest of the first half.
Edgewood opened the second half with an 11-3 run for a 35-29 lead, however, but as soon as the Mustangs seemed to have things under control the Wildcats rallied again.
South Vermillion scored the last six points of the third quarter, then opened the fourth period with another bucket for a 37-35 lead.
Edgewood immediately answered with 10 straight points to go back up by eight, and it was 47-44 with 1:14 left. Several wacky sequences kept either team from scoring until Uselman's tying basket — set up by two offensive rebounds by Blake Boatman — with 10.4 seconds left, but the Mustangs immediately got to the other end for the Sater basket.
"Sater, man," coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said afterward. "The kid's just a winner, and he wanted the ball in his hands. Lucas Uselman made a fantastic shot, but [Sater] just made a play."
Sater finished with 17 points, Caden Huttenlocker scored 15 and Landon Ringler had nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds for Edgewood. Uselman scored 17 for the Wildcats, who were without point guard Peyton Hawkins after a mid-week practice injury.
"I'm proud of my guys," Nevill said. "A lot of times this year we could have folded. We lost five seniors [from the 2020 squad] and we had no summer, very little fall, and at the beginning of the year we struggled. But I think we found a cohesive unit, with guys who wanted to be here."
Asked about his seniors, Nevill said, "[Captain] Ayden [Hines] was like a coach on the bench, and John [Piper] and Blake [Boatman] are huge pieces we have to fix. [Tonight] we did what we did all year, we just kind of responded [after falling behind]."
