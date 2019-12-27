Edgewood guard Sam Kido knew he wanted to start looking for his shot in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. But when the Mustangs needed a big play against Robinson, the senior relied on his passing and court sense — and saved his team's tournament in the process.
Kido found his shot well enough to score 11 points, but his pass to an open Parker Harrington with 19 seconds left was his most important find of the day. With enough space to get his shot off, Harrington drilled his fifth 3-pointer of the game and provided the winning points as Edgewood overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to earn a 58-56 win over Robinson on Friday morning in the Wabash Valley Classic's consolation bracket.
“I saw time winding down and saw that I had the open lane to the right,” Kido said. “Then I saw (Harrington's) guy help, and I looked over and he was wide open.
“I just kicked it out. I knew he'd hit it.”
So did Robinson coach Mack Thompson, who had warned the Maroons (3-7) to keep track of Harrington on the Mustangs' final possession. But as had happened for most of the game, Robinson fell for Kido's driving ability, opening itself up for Edgewood (4-4) to drain its 12th 3-point shot of the game — exactly the situation that Thompson wanted to avoid against the Mustangs.
“We lost the one kid that we didn't want to lose,” Thompson said. “We told them to hang with 40 (Harrington), and we lost him and got sucked in, and he hit a wide open shot.
“We've got to do a better job of recognizing who their hot hand is and who they want to get the shot. We absolutely can't give them that good of a look, and he had a really good look and hit the shot.”
Even after Harrington's shot, Robinson still had a reasonable shot to win or tie the game and set up a 3-point attempt from the corner for Ethan Shidler, figuring that either the shot would drop or that big men Jeffrey Goble or Brayden Childress could grab a rebound and tip it in.
Childress did grab the rebound, but his putback was just off and fell from the rim, spoiling his 29-point performance and leaving the Mustangs to celebrate a win that seemed highly improbable after trailing by double digits with a minute left in the first half.
“When you get down 11, 12 points, things can look bleak,” Edgewood coach Matt Wadsworth said. “You have to make a conscious choice as a team to change the flow of the game. I thought our defensive intensity helped in that regard, and I also felt we were better when we pushed the ball in transition.”
The finish was a marked difference to Edgewood's opening loss to Terre Haute North, as the Mustangs used their experience of coming back to tie the Patriots on Thursday to overcome another large deficit on Friday. This time, Edgewood went a step further and actually got itself in front — much of which was Kido's doing.
“Sam did a tremendous job (Friday),” said Harrington, who was Edgewood's leading scorer with 15 points. “Whether that was handling the ball and limiting the turnovers, hitting floaters over three guys taller than him or kicking out to open shooters, he was a tremendous floor general.”
Never was that more evident than on Edgewood's final offensive play — a play that didn't surprise Harrington in the least.
“I knew my defender was helping down on Sam's drive,” Harrington said. “I knew that because of Sam's high basketball IQ, he would kick it to me in the corner. I just stepped up and knocked it down.”
EDGEWOOD (58) – Zeke Powell 4-6 0-0 10, Coleman Sater 2-5 2-2 6, Sam Kido 5-5 0-0 11, Cam Curtis 1-3 1-2 3, Derek Farkas 1-7 1-2 4, Logan Slabaugh 3-5 0-0 8, Parker Harrington 5-7 0-2 15. Totals 21-38 FG, 4-8 FT, 58 TP
ROBINSON (56) – Kade Lassen 6-9 1-1 14, Sawyer Hoalt 2-4 1-2 5, Nick Weber 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Ethan Shidler 2-6 0-0 5, Brayden Childress 12-20 5-8 29. Totals 23-45 FG, 8-13 FT, 56 TP
Edgewood=14=11=17=16=-=58
Robinson=12=21=14=9=-=56
Next — Edgewood (4-4) plays Marshall or Parke Heritage at 1 p.m. Saturday in a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic consolation semifinal. Robinson (3-7) plays at 10 a.m. Saturday against Marshall or Parke Heritage.
