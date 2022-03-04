In a tie game in overtime and with Sullivan possessing the ball with a minute left against Washington? Every man, woman and child inside Princeton’s gym knew exactly who would have the ball in his hands with the game on the line in a thrilling Class 3A Princeton Sectional semifinal.¬
Sullivan guard Randy Kelley would have the Golden Arrows’ fate in his hands.
If you’re the Hatchets, it’s one thing to know it, but what are you going to do about it?
The mantle of responsibility falls easily to Kelley, who has been the sun around which three-straight 20-win Sullivan seasons has orbited. Only Kelley knows what he’s going to do in a game-winning situation. Will he drive? Will he draw defenders and dish?
Kelley picked a different option against Washington defender Zach Mann. Like a spirit moving over the waters, Kelley elected to flummox Mann with a filthy crossover dribble outside the 3-point arc. With defender neutralized by the stunning move, the storm clouds that had gathered over the Arrows for the entire game parted.
Why? Kelley had space to shoot. And when Kelley has room? He rarely misses.
And sure enough, as if it was pre-ordained? Kelley’s shot hit nothing but net.
Kelley’s game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left put an exclamation point on a sectional classic as Sullivan earned a hard-fought 64-61 overtime win over a Washington team that ¬pushed the Arrows to the limit.
Sullivan’s hero, who scored 23 points in the contest, had no issue keeping his wits when it mattered most.
“You can’t give up. Crazy things happen this time of year. I’m just happy we kept our head and made plays when it counted,” Kelley said. “As soon as I get a look I like? I’m confident it’s going in. I practice those shots every day.”
The winning play was simple enough. After Washington’s Logan Riester had tied the game with 1:02 left in overtime with a free throw, Sullivan simply held the ball for the final shot.
Kelley didn’t need much help. He briefly worked off of a screen by Jackson Hills, but it was mainly his own work, and that crossover, that pushed Sullivan through on a night where the Hatchets made the Arrows sweat.
“I knew I’d have to take an outside shot. They were sagging the whole game. I got him to bite on the in-and-out [crossover dribble] and I got enough space and let it fly,” Kelley said.
Sullivan coach Jeff Moore stated for the record what everyone already knew.
“There was nobody else that was going to take that shot but him,” Moore said.
Class 3A No. 4 Sullivan (22-2) needed every bit of Kelley’s heroism. Washington shot 50% from the field and six different Hatchets connected from 3-point range. Riester led Washington with 21 points and Joah Horrall contributed 18 points.
“I knew this game was going to be like this,” Moore said. “They were finally healthy and they have three kids who are really hard to guard. They play hard, they cut, but Randy came up big for us.”
There was trouble for Sullivan to navigate to start.
Washington (12-11) came out firing. The Hatchets made five of their first seven shots, three of them 3-point buckets. Washington staked itself to a 13-4 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter. Compounding matters for Sullivan? Reliable big man Hills picked up a pair of offensive fouls, taking away part of the size advantage the Arrows had over the Hatchets.
Sullivan fought back to take the lead early in the second period, but the Hatchets never went away as the Arrows settled for a 26-25 halftime advantage.
If Sullivan was waiting for the Washington shoe to drop in the second half, it never did. The Arrows never led by more than a possession for the final two quarters of the game. Stress levels were raised when the Hatchets had three different four-point leads, including as late as the 3:25 mark of regulation. That came after a period in which Sullivan failed to score at all for 4:20 of game time, but the Arrows’ defense held Washington to four points over the same stretch.
Sullivan’s defense also came up large as regulation time ran out. After Eli Gettinger had tied the game with 13.7 left with a free throw, Sullivan’s defense left no options for the Hatchets on their final shot to win. Washington didn’t get a shot off at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Gettinger made a 3-pointer with 2:10 left to put Sullivan up three, but Riester erased the lead with three free throws over two different possessions. That set up Kelley’s heroics.
Washington came close to forcing a second overtime. Horrall got a 3-point shot off at the buzzer, but it hit the front of the rim.
“Luckily, we’ve been in some games like that this year. We need to be in games like that. We tightened our defense late in the game and made it tougher on them,” Moore said.
Sullivan advanced to play the winner of the Vincennes Lincoln-Pike Central nightcap.
WASHINGTON (61) – Boyd 1-4 0-3 3, Riester 6-8 8-10 21, Mann 5-6 0-0 11, Neidigh 1-8 0-0 3, Horrall 6-13 4-5 18, Thurston 2-2 0-0 5, Sandullo 0-1 0-0 0. 21-42 FG, 12-18 FT, 61 TP.
SULLIVAN (64) – R. Roshel 4-8 0-0 10, Adams 3-5 0-0 7, Kelley 6-14 8-10 23, Ridgway 3-4 0-2 6, Hills 2-4 1-2 5, Gettinger 4-10 1-2 13. 22-45 FG, 10-16 FT, 64 TP.
Washington=15=10=22=7=7==–=61
Sullivan=13=13=19=11=10=–=64
3-point goals - W 7-18 (Horrall 2-6, Neidigh 1-6, Mann 1-2, Boyd 1-1, Riester 1-1, Thurston 1-1, Sandullo 0-1); S 10-23 (Gettinger 4-10, Kelley 3-5, Roshel 2-6, Adams 1-2). Rebounds - W 19 (Riester 8); S 30 (Ridgway 8, Adams 8, Hills 6). Steals - W 4 (Riester 2); S 5 (Adams 2, Kelley 2). Blocks - W 0; S 1 (Kelley). Turnovers - W 5, S 11. Total fouls - W 16, S 19. Fouled out - Adams.
Next – Sullivan (22-2) plays Vincennes Lincoln or Pike Central in the 7 p.m. championship game on Saturday. Washington concluded its season with a 12-11 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.