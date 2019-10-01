At the midway point of the second half, during one of the water breaks agreed upon by referees and coaches due to the mid-90s temperatures, Northview girls soccer coach Don Bryan had a message he wanted to give his team, which led visiting Terre Haute South by one at the time.
He told them, “If you want to advance in the state tournament, these are the types of games you’re going to have to win.”
Bryan repeated to his group to ‘grind it out.’
And they did, defeating the Braves 3-2 in front of their home crowd Tuesday evening. The victory extended the Knights' winning streak to 14 games and gave them their second straight win – and second overall – over South.
“It was a good gut check. It’s a 3A school, you’ve got to be able to compete against the 3As. That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve just got to be able to dig it out, and they know that,” Bryan said.
With a pair of Wabash Valley teams looking to iron things out in their penultimate game of the regular season, as well as the unseasonal hot temperatures that wore down the players as the night went on, it had the feel of a postseason game.
And with that comes the momentum and emotional swings of every play.
Northview took the momentum first, getting a goal at the 26:16 mark of the first half by Kassidy Kellett, the team’s leading goal scorer, giving them a 1-0 lead.
Just over one minute later, Grace Nicosin, Northview’s third leading goal scorer, put one into the back of the net herself, extending the lead to 2-0.
That margin, however, is one that can get teams in a bit or trouble, Bryan pointed out.
“2-0 is always the worst lead to have because you kind of lull yourself in and then the momentum gets going the other way,” he said.
He was spot on with assessment, as Terre Haute South got on the board with a goal from Natalie Morris after the Braves’ junior and Northview goalkeeper Sydney Brock played a game of ping-pong by kicking it off the other’s shin guards a few times.
The goal sliced the South deficit in half, but it didn’t last long. It took just 46 seconds for Northview to get it back. This time on a goal from Kamryn Zadeii that sent the hosts into the break leading 3-1.
Terre Haute South coach Courtney Hubbard, after seeing Northview dominate the ball in the first half of play, made some adjustments during the 10-minute break.
“I think they just needed to calm down and play the way they know they can play instead of rushing,” she said.
The changes swung the game back into the hands of the Braves, especially after Brooke Ireland fired a shot off her right foot and into the back of the net on a penalty kick less than six minutes into the second half that made it a one-goal game and injected energy into her team.
“Every time you score, of course it gives your team a little bit of life,” Hubbard said.
From there, the two went back and forth getting solid shots off, but had nothing to show for it.
South goalkeeper Lanee Dillion was a big reason the Knights were shutout in the second half, as the senior picked up the majority of her 14 saves during the final 40 minutes of action, which kept her team squarely in the fight.
“[There were] definitely some goals she shouldn’t have saved that she saved. They would’ve gone in for sure,” said Hubbard of Dillion’s second half.
The Braves were inches away from knotting the game at three apiece on two separate occasions. Ireland saw her shot, with 20 minutes to play, bounce off the crossbar. And then Kendall Austin did the same with 12 minutes left.
Brock was able to coral them, and send them back down the field, though, giving Northview its 14th straight victory.
Both coaches agreed afterward the play they saw from their teams Tuesday night can only benefit them with the regular season winding down in a matter of days.
“I always like playing competitive games ahead of sectionals,” Hubbard said. “If you play a bunch of non-competitive games, whether you get really beat or win by a lot, it doesn’t prepare you.”
TH South=1=1=—=2
Northview=3=0=—=3
Nv — Kassidy Kellett, 26:16 1H
Nv — Grace Nicosin, 25:02 1H
THS — Natalie Morris, 12:54 1H
Nv — Kamryn Zadeii, 12:08 1H
THS — Brooke Ireland, 34:27 2H
Shots (on goal) — Terre Haute South 7 (6), Northview 30 (21).
Next — South (5-6-2) hosts Sullivan on Thursday. Northview (14-1) visits Owen Valley on Thursday.
