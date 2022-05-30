Riverton Parke's softball program has enjoyed its share of success over the years. So it stands to reason that one of the Panthers' own will be coaching the team at a regional on Tuesday.
Coach Sarah Haltom, who played on Riverton Parke's 2010 Class A state championship team, helped lead the Panthers past the sectional for only the second time since that championship season. The Panthers did it reliable offense in a 13-3 win over North Vermillion in five innings on Monday in the Riverton Parke Sectional championship game.
Haltom played first base for the championship Panthers. She was pleased and emotional to be able to pass the torch down to a new generation of Panthers.
"This is a feeling ... I can't even find words to describe it. It's a wonderful feeling and I'm lucky to be able to do this as a coach and as a player. To come back to this program and impart what I've learned and now they're living it as well," Haltom said.
Riverton Parke senior Caeden Bennett was pleased that she could help bring home the first softball sectional title for the Panthers since 2017.
"I'm super proud of our team. To come this far is amazing," Bennett said.
What Riverton Parke needed Monday was an offensive response. They would get it decisively after the fourth inning.
Up until that point, it was a 50/50 game between two schools that split their regular season series. Riverton Parke (17-9) took a 3-0 lead in the first. Three straight walks prompted North Vermillion coach Ardie Kilgore to make a pitching change. The Falcons went to Jenna Bailey after starting Addie Burns. Bailey did her best in a tough spot, but a sacrifice fly by Bailey Duke and a two-run single by Jayleigh Inman put the Panthers on the front foot.
The Falcons (11-10) tied it in the fourth. Inman, who worked around seven walks in the game, dealt four free passes in a row, the last scored Tera Thompson. A run-scoring error and a RBI single by Bailey knotted it.
The Panthers immediately responded. A pair of errors, the last of the run-scoring variety to put Riverton Parke up 4-3, combined with a pair of singles to set the table. Duke knocked home a run with a fielder's choice, Haylee Mathas had a RBI double and Kaylee Mathas had a RBI single as the Panthers took an 8-3 lead.
"It felt amazing. We've been battling with them. Having a team that can bring that energy is something I'm super proud of," Bennett said.
The Panthers finished the game off in the fifth. Five singles were hit in the inning, combined with a walk and a hit batsman. Duke and Haylee Mathas had RBI singles and Kendall Montgomery finished the sectional championship off with a two-run single.
Riverton Parke gets very little time to enjoy the sectional title. The Panthers turn around and play at Rossville on Tuesday in a Class A regional. The IHSAA has a default regional time of 6 p.m., but that's subject to change.
"I'm not nervous. If they come in and hit like they have been? It will be a very good game," Haltom said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.