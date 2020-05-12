Bob Kyle is getting a lot of chances to work on his second-favorite sport this spring.
Unfortunately.
"I've never played this much golf early in the year," Kyle said with a chuckle recently.
The problem with Kyle's extra time on the links is that there's something else he would rather be doing.
This would have been his last season as baseball coach at Parke Heritage. He'd announced his retirement after what had been his final season as girls basketball coach. "Not having baseball made [retirement] come earlier than expected," he said.
Kyle spent a total of 21 years as a high school baseball coach, first at Rockville and then for what would have been the first two years with the Wolves. There was a six-year hiatus during which he coached at DePauw, his alma mater, and some years when he coached his daughters in softball, but there were 337 wins along the way that included eight Wabash River Conference championships, seven sectional titles, three regional championships and two semistate wins. His Rockville team won the 2015 Class A state championship, avenging a loss the previous season to Shakamak at Victory Field.
He coached the Rox in girls basketball from 1986 through 1988 (getting a technical foul from a sportwriter and fledgling referee in one of those seasons) and resumed that position in 2014. His last Rockville team, in the 2017-2018 season, won the school's first sectional championship in 35 years — and obviously its last one.
Kyle deflected credit for his coaching successes.
"You've got your talented years, and you've got your down years," he told the Tribune-Star. "Talent wins games."
Asked about his decision to leave the coaching ranks, he said, "It was just time to go," but he left no doubt that he missed that final baseball spring.
"There's not going to be a time when spring comes that I don't think about baseball," he said. "I loved everything about it. I loved working on the diamond, talking to the other coaches, talking to umpires, just shooting the bull . . . there's not any part of the sport that I will not miss . . . It's gonna hurt."
Baseball, after all, had allowed him to get an education and a job, he said.
A three-sport athlete in high school, Kyle graduated from Clinton in 1974. He was on a 7-3 football team as a senior — the returnees from that team went 10-0 the following season — and as a junior he was on the only Clinton team that ever won a Western Indiana Conference basketball championship ("Of course the Terre Haute schools like Wiley and Garfield had left [the WIC] by that time," he pointed out).
Kyle's senior year at Clinton, the Wildcats were 22-3 and ranked 10th in the state in baseball. "Tim Mundy's team beat us at the regional," he recalled. "Two of our three losses were to [Terre Haute] North [the eventual 1974 state champion], and Mundy pitched both times . . . of course, they had a really good team."
After high school, Kyle said, "I went to Danville Junior College [now Danville Area Community College] for two years, then I went to DePauw."
Kyle didn't mention his career at DePauw, but it's not hard to fine online. After the 1977 season, during which he led all NCAA Division III pitchers in wins, he was named team MVP and won the pitching award. After the 1978 season, he won DePauw's pitching and hitting awards in addition to a second team MVP honor.
His advice to the young men and women he's currently missing is simple, Kyle said.
"Take in every moment. Time flies so fast. And with things like this silly virus, you don't know what's around the corner. It's a sad situation for all those [2020] seniors," he concluded.
