Courtney Jones was first across the finish line in all four of her events Tuesday night at the girls high school track and field sectional at Terre Haute North, and that was a big reason her Terre Haute South Braves won their fifth straight team championship.
Congratulated after the meet for keeping the streak alive, coach Josh Lee of the Braves had a correction. "I kept Ed's streak alive, he said, noting that former coach Ed Jarvis — now South's athletic director — had coached the sectional winners in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 before COVID 19 wiped out what would have been Lee's first season a year ago.
Having Jones, who took the 100, both hurdles races and anchored South's sprint relay team, was certainly a big key to the Braves' continued success.
"That's a huge part of it," Lee agreed. "She scored 40 points, and if she'd been allowed she would have scored 50. But all [the Braves] played a part. It's all about doing our part and playing the role we need to."
Had Jones ever stubbed her toe, the host Patriots could have sneaked in, finishing just 3.5 seconds behind in second place. Northview getting a lot of points in the distance events, placed third and West Vigo, dominating the middle distances, was fourth.
With no boys races to account for, Jones won her events without a lot of rest, including the back-to-back finals of the 100 and the 100 hurdles that started the meet.
"I definitely won't do both [100 and 100 hurdles]" at next Tuesday's regional, Jones said. "I thought I had to run the 100 hurdles again," after a mechanical problem kept times in that race from being posted immediately.
Jones, whose 100 hurdles time proved to be better than her previous school record, was spared the third early race, however.
"I'm really thankful we got to run this year," she said, "and that I was healthy this year." As far as the Braves' team showing in early events, she added, "A lot of [South] girls outperformed what they were supposed to do."
North got two wins from senior thrower Tyresha Clark, who admitted she hadn't been sure the meet would be completed on Tuesday.
"It was kinda gloomy," she said, "and nobody does well in nasty weather," but either the weather or her point of view cleared up quickly.
"I [set a personal record] in shot put, my first time hitting 40 [feet] this season," Clark said. "It was good to end my senior season winning sectionals for both [shot put and discus]."
The Northview distance contingent was led Tuesday by freshman Ellia Hayes, who pulled away late for the win in the 1,600 and emerged on the final lap from a three-girl race in the 3,200.
"That's crazy," Hayes said of the longer race. "I do not like the 3,200."
That race settled into a battle among Hayes, South's Micah Peals and Cloverdale's Ella Szczerbik very quickly, and on the seventh of eight laps Hayes was not in the lead.
"When [Peals] passed me, I was like, 'Oh no!' " Hayes said after sprinting home with a win by more than two seconds, "so I tried to go as fast as I possibly could . . . I don't know how I kick it in at the end."
West Vigo got one-two finishes in the 200 by Dusty Welker and Kyarra DeGroote and also in the 400 with Corynn DeGroote and Maci Easton. That quartet then combined for a dominant performance in the 4x400 to close the meet, winning by almost five seconds.
"This was a really good meet [for the Vikings]," Welker said. "A lot of PRs — sprints, distances, field events, a really good night."
West Vigo's winning time of 4:10.79 wasn't even its best this season, Welker added.
"We got 4:10, but we were hoping to break our record [of 4:07]," she said. "I think we will [break that record] at regionals or state."
Other event winners were Northview's Halle Miller, in the meet's best finish when the top three runners in the 800 were within a quarter-second of each other; North's Mackenzie Turner in high jump; Greencastle's Kennedy Trigg in long jump; and South's Cami Loftus in pole vault. Northview won the 4x800 relay, as expected.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 134.5, Terre Haute North 131, Northview 86.5, West Vigo 68, Greencastle 45, South Putnam 37.5, South Vermillion 29, Clay City 26, North Central 24, Cloverdale 19, North Putnam 10, Parke Heritage 6.5, Sullivan 4, Riverton Parke 3.
100 — Courtney Jones (THS) 12.61, Dusty Welker (WV) 12.68, Mackenzie Turner (THN) 13.22, Khloe Hoar (THN) 13.24, Meka James (THS) 13.36, Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 13.38, Autumn Shrum (G) 13.65, Reghan Christy (NP) 14.30
200 — Welker (WV) 26.21, K.DeGroote (WV) 26.74, Maggie Lackey (Nv) 27.11, Hoar (THN) 27.52, Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.68, Claire Kendrick (SV) 27.77, Kylee McGuirk (THS) 27.78, Shrum (G) 28.41.
400 — Corynn DeGroote (WV) 1:00.78, Maci Easton (WV) 1:02.36, Kendrick (SV) 1:02.68, Demme Hancewicz (THN) 1:04.25, Gauer (THN) 1:05.45, Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 1:05.64, Myla Webster (THS) 1:05.72, Dru White (THN) 1:05.72.
800 — Halle Miller (Nv) 2:26.36, Gnister Grant (Nv) 2:26.39, Ava Rose (THS) 2:26.62, Natalie Hutts (THN) 2:33.09, Madison Beaumont (THS) 2:36.49, Lily Monnett (Clov) 2:40.12, Lillian Jensen (THN) 2:40.28, Audrie Brennan (G) 2:46.12.
1,600 — Ellia Hayes (Nv) 5:19.22, Ally Compton (NC) 5:25.77, Grant (Nv) 5:26.16, Micah Peals (THS) 5:26.89, Monnett (Clov) 5:29.31, Kaya Tanner (THS) 5:52.34, Nahlee Gordon (THN) 5:53.43, Macy Tucker (CC) 5:53.90.
3,200 — Hayes (Nv) 11:59.20, Peals (THS) 12:01.40, Ella Szczerbik (Clov) 12:05.00, Compton (NC) 12:35.89, Michayla Dinn (G) 12:41.41, Tucker (CC) 12:49.79, Brinlee McCloud (THN) 12:54.27, Katie Morrison (Nv) 12:57.36.
100H — Jones (THS) 15.21, Bailey Brickert (SP) 15.89, Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 16.32, Turner (THN) 17.32, Grace Gremore (THS) 17.39, Kathryn Ison (NC) 17.44, Emily Hyatt (CC) 17.69, Olivia Hemmerling (Clov) 17.94.
300H — Jones (THS) 47.90, Ison (NC) 49.39, Kaylan Gustafson (THN) 50.21, Haylee Chumley (THN) 50.31, Lilly Vittetow (SP) 50.38, Lauren Elam (G) 51.48, Aubrey Switzer (THS) 51.58, Hemmerling (Clov) 53.29.
4x100 — Terre Haute South (McGuirk, James, Reagan Ealy, Jones) 50.32, Terre Haute North (Gauer, Hoar, Brooklyn Deck, Turner) 50.66, Northview (Lackey, Kylie Vitz, Raimey Vitz, Katie Buchanan) 51.53, Greencastle 53.96, North Putnam 55.10, South Putnam 55.43, Clay City 56.26, South Vermillion 56.70.
4x400 — West Vigo (C.DeGroote, K.DeGroote, Easton, Welker) 4:10.79, Northview (Lackey, Jolee Kellett, Brooklyn Eldridge, Grant) 4:15.02, Terre Haute North (Sophia Barker, White, Chumley, Gauer) 4:15.40, Terre Haute South 4:19.54, Cloverdale 4:43.80, Greencastle 4:46.43, South Putnam 4:51.66, Sullivan 4:55.78.
4x800 — Northview (Miller, M.Eldridge, Hayes, Grant) 10:00.68, Terre Haute South (Tanner, Beaumont, Hancewicz, Rose) 10:19.74, Terre Haute North (White, Barker, Hutts, Gordon) 10:41.93, Clay City 11:16.60, Greencastle 11:50.24, Riverton Parke 12:15.94, South Putnam 12:35.14, Sullivan 13:01.75.
D — Tyresha Clark (THN) 111-11, Bree Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 92-5, Lilly Barnhart (G) 83-11, Madison Freed (SV) 81-8, Megan Jackson (CC) 80-1, Andrea Pearson (G) 79-5, Michaela Cohee (SV) 78-7, Autum Hair (THN) 77-4.
SP — T.Clark (THN) 40-10, Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 39-10, Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 32-8, Ozofu Magazi (SV) 29-9, Ella Stultz (PH) 29-6, Indi Nichols (THS) 29-0, Audri Spencer (Nv) 28-11, Jackson (CC) and Chloe VanGilder (WV) 28-10.
HJ — Turner (THN) 5-2, Ealy (THS) 5-2, Torie Williams (SV) 5-0, Christy (NP) 4-10, Madison Morgtan (THS) 4-10, Jade Smith (PH) and Grace Burdge (SP) 4-0, Jensen (THN) 4-0.
LJ — Kennedy Trigg (G) 16-6 1/2, Hyatt (CC) 16-5, Wuestefeld (THN) 16-1, C.DeGroote (WV) 15-10, James (THS) 15-7 1/2, Lauren Majors (THN) 15-7, Switzer (THS) 14-3, Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV) 14-2.
PV — Cami Loftus (THS) 9-0, Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0, Madalyn Ballinger (WV) and Abigail Clark (THS) 8-0, Jetta Harmon (THN) 8-0, Skyler Byrd (G) 7-6, Ridge Kennedy (Sul) 7-6, Ashley Weber (CC) and Emma Dickison (Nv) 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.