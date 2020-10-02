North Vermillion opened Friday night's Wabash River Conference game at Parke Heritage by going for a first down on fourth-and-seven from the Falcons' 47-yard line.
The visitors didn't pick up the first down, but it wasn't a desperation move. The Falcons were going to do that all night — they did punt once — for a couple of reasons, maybe the main one being that field position doesn't matter much when the Wolves are involved.
Parke Heritage won 63-28, passing for a season-high 521 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Johnson threw for 464 yards and seven of those touchdowns, while his older brother Noble caught 12 balls for 256 yards and four scores.
"We're better off just using four downs [on offense]," coach Brian Crabtree of the Falcons said afterward. Field position? "It really doesn't [matter]," he said.
"We knew [the Falcons] were moving the football on everybody they play," said coach Brian Moore of Parke Heritage. "Defensively we knew we were going to have to work extremely hard . . . Last week we couldn't stop South Vermillion at all, so we were very pleased.
"That's not a 1-5 team offensively," Moore said of the Falcons.
North Vermillion's first four-and-out series didn't turn out to be a problem, because Klayton Bailey picked off Christian Johnson's second pass attempt. And on fourth down this time, Carter Edney found freshman Jerome White open for a 63-yard scoring pass that put the visitors up 7-0.
Parke Heritage scored twice in a minute, Noble Johnson getting the tying score and Riley Ferguson the go-ahead play.
North Vermillion answered with a 51-yard drive, Edney breaking away for a 21-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Then came the series that defined the game and the Parke Heritage offense.
On first down, the Johnsons connected for a 56-yard scoring play. Called back by a holding penalty.
A 26-yard pass to Ferguson? Called back, holding penalty.
First-and-28? Christian Johnson 74 yards, hitting his brother in stride between two defenders 50 yards downfield.
North Vermllion never caught up after that, although the visitors kept coming. It was 35-21 at halftime, 42-21 when Moore let offensive center Logan Girdler score on a 1-yard run and 49-21 when the Wolves went 92 yards in two 46-yard chunks.
Although the visitors were outnumbered — Crabtree said it's hard for him to keep track just how many he has in uniform — they fought.
"The kids we threw out there battled hard," Crabtree said. "And the fact that we played so many young kids shows that North Vermillion football is not going anywhere."
The Johnson brothers? Christian also ran for 16 yards and Noble had a 46-yard run of his own. That's 782 yards between them.
"Offensively, we have some weapons," Moore agreed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.