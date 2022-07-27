Jarvis enjoying his tenure as South's AD

Editor’s note — This is the first in a series of three articles about Vigo County high school athletic directors.
Entering his fourth school year as athletic director at Terre Haute South, Ed Jarvis remains the “rookie” among the Vigo County high school ADs. But he’s learned plenty.
“Even in just four years [which included, among other things, COVID-19] the job has changed,” Jarvis told the Tribune-Star in an interview earlier this week.
While the changes have certainly impacted what he has to do for his Braves, Jarvis remains enthusiastic and is looking forward to remaining in the job for awhile.
“I always look forward to seeing our kids play, and seeing our coaches teach the kids,” he said. “That’s the fun [of the job].”
One thing that may not be quite as much fun is the financial aspect, and the cost of high school sports is not escaping the current inflationary economic situation. Everything from football equipment to tennis balls is more expensive that it was when Jarvis started — or even than it was last year — and ways have to be found to make up the difference. Jarvis was almost apologetic about the fact that admission to many South events went from $5 to $6 last year, and he can’t promise that another boost isn’t in the future sometime in the future.
“The [athletic] department runs on ticket sales, entry fees [for hosting tournaments] and donations,” Jarvis said.
“You have to be willing to host a lot [of events, for financial reasons].”
Being the host of a major event — the past winter was the first for Jarvis as the sole host of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, he pointed out — guarantees that being the athletic director is a long way from a 9-to-5 job.
“It takes a lot of time,” he said, “and I enjoy the time between seasons. But I have great principals and assistant athletic directors [to help].”
Something else that’s not a 9-to-5 job is coaching, something Jarvis also addressed. The Braves, like many schools, rely on a lot of coaches who are not teachers.
“There are a lot of good coaches, but it’s hard to find them,” he said. Later, he added, “One of the biggest disappointments [of the athletic director position] is filling the coaching staffs. There are not many people who can get here at 4 p.m. [for practice] or be here on weekends [for practices or games] and still have another job.”
Currently there is just one job opening on the South staff, Jarvis said. A new bass fishing coach will be needed for next spring, although the current coach, Bryan Ogsbury, remained through the summer portion of the schedule.
Bass fishing and bowling are two of the newer sports on Jarvis’s plate, he said, and present their own set of challenges since competition is always off campus. He also looks in the future to see esports and unified flag football being added, and girls wrestling and boys volleyball are already in the preparation stage.
Jarvis sees some potential positives in the near future. Mike Williams, the former Terre Haute North swimming coach, has replaced the retired Randy Jensen as the director of the Vigo County Aquatic Center, but will also serve as an athletic liaison between the high schools and the middle schools. The possibility for more flexibility in the hiring of coaches is also something being discussed.
The South AD admits he has some concerns about the future of Conference Indiana, and the difficulties of scheduling if a conference affiliation is not in place. The effect of COVID-19 are still being felt too and a declining enrollment is another concern.
But overall, Jarvis is all right with where his department is — a few more victories could upgrade “all right” to “satisfied” — and optimistic about its future.
“I feel we create a positive attitude with our kids,” he concluded. “Nobody says they don’t want to play us.
“We have a great atmosphere [within the athletic department]. The coaches all get along, and they share their kids with each other. We have a reputation for having well behaved kids, parents and coaches.
“We’ll continue to build education-based athletics,” Jarvis added. “We’d like to get more athletes [participating], and maybe the things we’re doing in the middle schools can help. And we’d like to have more sectional titles in all our sports.”
