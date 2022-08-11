If imitation, as they say, is the sincerest form of flattery, the coaches and athletic adminstrators from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and South Vermillion should be happy to know they've been copied.
Those four schools took advantage last fall of the Indiana High School Athletic Association allowing football jamborees again, for the first time in well over 20 years, and played two "quarters" each in various combinations.
It was a popular enough change — including, probably, in gate receipts — that a second jamboree is on the schedule in the Wabash Valley on Friday night.
In the local affair at Terre Haute South, the first quarter will feature the host Braves against Northview, followed by South Vermillion against North, South Vermillion against Northview and North vs. South in the last period.
North Central, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke will be in a similar format at Cascade, where Cascade and North Central will meet first followed in order by Parke Heritage vs. Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage against Cascade and North Central against Riverton Parke.
More traditional preseason scrimmages, with preordained numbers of plays in each period, will be played at West Vigo, against North Vermillion; at South Putnam, with Sullivan providing the opposition; at Linton, where Evansville Bosse will be the visitor; and at Rock Creek Academy near the Ohio River, which is where Dugger Union will be.
Even in the two jamborees, and in any others throughout the state, play will be similar to that in the controlled scrimmages. Each team will be on offense for 15 plays and then on defense for 15 plays in its "quarter," and there's no combined scoring like there used to be at Memorial Stadium. Memories of the late Wabash Valley Hall of Fame coaches Wayne Stahley and Jay Barrett combining forces — and Stahley grumbling about Barrett using up all the team's timeouts — are still a distant memory.
But the benefit of either method — allowing the players to line up across from someone from a different school for the first time — remain the same, and the goals of the respective coaches haven't changed.
Asked what they hope to see from their players on Friday, the first words from Greg Barrett of South Vermillion, Billy Blundell of North and Mark Raetz of Northview were identical: "I want our kids to compete." Tim Herrin of South changed one word: "I want to see our kids execute," he said.
"We want to show we can play against 5A and 4A [opponents]," said Barrett, whose Wildcats are in Class 2A. "This gives us a good showing about who we can compete against . . . and we want to put on a good show."
"We want to do what we've been doing in practice," said Herrin, "and don't let the Friday night lights change how we approach it."
"Our focus is on us," said Blundell. "We've got to execute, and see all our work coming to fruition. I think we're on the right path."
"We want to see how [the Knights] react in a game-like atmosphere," said Raetz. "Play well and stay healthy."
Regular-season openers for all the teams except Dugger are next Friday. The Bulldogs have a Saturday afternoon opener on Aug. 20.
Tonight's jamborees/scrimmages
Terre Haute North, Northview and South Vermillion at Terre Haute South, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 7 p.m.
Sullivan at South Putnam, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage and North Central at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Evansville Bosse at Linton, 7:30 p.m.
Dugger Union at Rock Creek Academy, 7:30 p.m.
