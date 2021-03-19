High-scoring game or low-scoring game? Superstar or balanced attack?
Those are the factors that should determine the outcome of Saturday's Class 2A Washington Semistate game, with fifth-ranked Parke Heritage meeting unranked Southridge at 4:30 p.m. in the Hatchet House.
Parke Heritage has a 26-3 record, having won 19 of its last 20 games. The Wolves' only setback in 2021 has been a close loss at Class 4A power Lafayette Jeff, with early-season losses coming at Linton and against eventual champion Greencastle at the Wabash Valley Classic.
Southridge is a hugely misleading 17-10. The Raiders were 2-4 early after their best player, Colson Montgomery, suffered an injury in their season opener against Evansville Mater Dei but have been very good since his return. Two of their six losses since that early stretch were two-point setbacks against Class 3A powers Heritage Hills and Greensburg, and they've won six in a row.
"[The Raiders are] extremely well coached and disciplined," coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves said this week. And, of course, they have Montgomery.
There's a school of thought in southern Indiana, and especially in southern Dubois County, that Montgomery is the best athlete in the state. He was briefly the quarterback for the Raiders' football powerhouse, dropped that sport to avoid jeopardizing a potential Major League Baseball career — he was the starting shortstop of Southridge's 2019 baseball team that came within an out of the Class 2A state championship after sidelining South Vermillion in the semistate — and is a four-year starter in basketball who scored well over half the Raider points in last week's two regional games.
He's also a rarity who harks back to Sullivan's Daria Weitekamp, Riverton Parke's Traci Ball and a few others who plays his diamond sport right-handed — obviously — but is a left-hander on the basketball court.
The Wolves' game against Jeff has turned out to be good scheduling, Schelsky indicated this week, because Northwestern-bound Brooks Barnhizer of the Bronchos gave his team good practice against a superstar.
Parke Heritage will counter with a little more balance. Sophomore guard Christian Johnson is the team's leading scorer and best late-game option, but he was held scoreless for three quarters in last week's regional championship while center Connor Davis and forward Riley Ferguson picked up the scoring slack.
Davis is also a force on the offensive boards for the Wolves, and junior Noble Johnson will be guarding Montgomery on Saturday, as he does against the best Parke Heritage opponent every game.
Anthony Wood completes the Parke Heritage starting lineup, with experienced depth provided by Robbie Cheatham, Luke Gregg, Landen Stewart, Reece Simpson and Quinton Hanks.
Winner of Saturday's game will likely face top-ranked Fort Wayne Blackhawk in two weeks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Blackhawk, a top-five team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's single-class poll, meets eighth-ranked Blackford in the other Class 2A semistate game today at Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.