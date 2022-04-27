It’s a big week in high school athletics for Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South this week, as the Patriots and Braves meet in three sports in two nights.
The rivals face each other in tennis and softball Thursday at South, while the first of back-to-back Friday baseball games between the two is the following night at North.
Tennis matches between the two schools are always interesting and this year’s should be no different.
The Patriots have a little more experience, but not in matches this year. North entered the week with a 2-2 dual match record while the young Braves are already 7-4 after blanking Northview on Monday.
Fans wishing to make a full night of it can leave the tennis courts and walk over to the softball field, where the varsity game should be beginning as the tennis match wraps up. South has a 9-10 record after losing Monday to West Vigo, while North entered the week 5-10 after a runner-up finish at the Ben Davis Invitational on Saturday.
The softball teams will play for the traveling Glove Trophy.
Baseball’s Glove Trophy game is May 6, while Friday night’s contest is the one that counts in the Conference Indiana standings.
South, getting votes in the state coaches poll, is 10-3 after losing Monday night at Mooresville. North (5-3) beat Parke Heritage on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.