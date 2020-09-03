For the fourth straight year Thursday, Terre Haute South High School’s girls team walked away from a familiar golf course carrying the Travis Smith Vigo County Championship plaque.
This time, the Braves shot a nine-hole score of 174 — led by junior Grace Kidwell’s 40 and senior Sophie Boyll’s 41 — to defeat Terre Haute North by 19 strokes at Hulman Links.
The Patriots finished at 193. Nikki Bonilla, the lone senior on North’s roster for Senior Night and a four-year starter, paced her team with a 42.
West Vigo does not have a girls golf team this year.
“I was happy to have four scores in the 40s,” South coach Cara Stuckey said, also referring to Abi Haller’s 46 and Abi English’s 47, “especially here at Hulman and having a couple freshmen [English and Ellie Anderson] in the lineup. I’m also happy for our seniors [Boyll and Haller] to win this [county title] every single year they’ve been on the team.”
Being a junior, this was “only” Kidwell’s third county championship experience. But she enjoyed it.
“It feels pretty good,” she told the Tribune-Star. “It’s always been a big thing to beat Terre Haute North each year.”
Kidwell finished her round with a bogey on the eighth hole and a double bogey on the ninth, so her margin of victory for medalist honors could have been larger than it ended up being.
“My first five [holes] were great,” she pointed out.
“Grace played consistent,” Stuckey added. “She had a little hiccup on No. 9 [with the double bogey]. ... She and Sophie are competitors, so it’s nice when they can lead you off while the others take care of business to get the win.”
The Braves’ triumph boosted their season record to 10-1.
From the North perspective, coach Brent Mier acknowledged that his team “struggled a little bit, especially on and around the greens” against South.
“We dropped a lot of shots ... more three-putts than we really oughta have, especially at this point in the season,” he continued. “I thought the girls had a hard time reading the speed of the greens.”
